Lorraine Kelly set to turn her back on ITV as BBC ‘swoop in’ to offer star ‘major new role’

Lorraine Kelly is reportedly set to swap ITV for the BBC following the bloodbath cuts that have had a huge impact on her hit daytime show.

The Scottish star’s self-titled show has seen its runtime halved, and is now only broadcast for 30 weeks a year, after ITV made some major budget cuts at the start of this year.

Is Lorraine set to say goodbye to ITV? (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly set to swap ITV for BBC

According to reports, the BBC is looking to “swoop in” and sign Lorraine up. Their reported move comes amid concerns Lorraine won’t renew her contract with ITV.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, insiders claim the BBC is developing a show for Lorraine as they realise how loved she is by viewers.

Lorraine has reportedly been left unhappy by ITV’s cuts to her show, sparking concerns she could soon bring her 40-year relationship with the broadcaster to an end.

Speaking to the Mail, an insider claimed the “time is right” for the BBC to try and sign the legendary broadcaster up.

Lorraine’s show was impacted by the cuts (Credit: ITV)

‘No better time’

Speaking to the publication, the insider claimed: “She’s stayed loyal to ITV for more than four decades, but the BBC know the time is right to finally get her. They are currently creating different shows to present to her.

“There is no better way to get her revenge than to start working for the BBC. Lorraine is popular and she’s a professional. She’s also so relatable, she’s in her mid-60s, like so many viewers. There are some BBC bosses who think she will be just perfect,” they then continued.

“Lorraine was devastated by the culling of her show and the staff working on it.It all feels wrong that her show is being slashed even though it has the biggest audience. Now the BBC have come knocking, it’s unlikely she will stay at ITV. It would literally be the biggest defection from ITV to the Beeb in many years,” another source alleged.

ED! has contacted Lorraine’s representatives for comment.

The BBC declined to comment.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly lets slip Holly Willoughby’s secret plans for ‘big, big comeback’

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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