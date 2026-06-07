Touker Suleyman issues emotional statement as he quits Dragons’ Den after 11 years

Dragons’ Den is set for a major shake-up after longtime dragon Touker Suleyman revealed he is stepping away from the BBC series following more than a decade in the famous chair.

The businessman, 72, confirmed the news on Saturday (June 6), explaining that he believes the hit show should now make room for some “new blood” to bring fresh ideas into the den.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUKER SULEYMAN (@touker_suleyman)

Touker Suleyman quits Dragons’ Den after 11 years

Touker, who owns shirt maker Hawes And Curtis and fashion label Ghost, first joined Dragons’ Den in 2015.

Over the course of his 11 years on the programme, he backed a number of businesses that went on to achieve significant success, including baby bouncer company Little Hoppa and baked goods brand Bad Brownie.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Touker shared an emotional message reflecting on his time on the show.

He wrote: “After ten extraordinary years as a dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, I have made the decision to step down from the show. It has been an immense privilege to sit in that chair, to meet so many passionate and talented entrepreneurs and to invest in business and people I truly believed in.”

Touker is leaving (Credit: BBC)

Touker says goodbye

Touker went on to explain why he felt the time was right to move on.

“The show gave me a platform not only to invest in leading British founders and companies but to share hard-won wisdom built over decades in business – and I hope that, in some small way, I made a difference to those who stood opposite me. At 72, I find myself reflecting on what matters most,” he wrote.

“I am proud of every deal made, every pitch challenged and every founder I had the honour of backing. But I firmly believe that great institutions must evolve, and it is time for new blood to take my seat in the den and bring their own vision to this brilliant show. To the BBC, to my fellow dragons past and present, to the production team and above all to the entrepreneurs who dared to walk through those doors, thank you. It has been one of the great joys of my career. The fire in the den burns on. I simply pass the torch.”

He also revealed that leaving the show will allow him to spend more time mentoring the entrepreneurs he has invested in, while giving back some of the knowledge gained from more than 50 years in business.

Fans praised Touker for his time on the show (Credit: BBC)

Fans and Dragons react

Touker’s fellow dragon, Peter Jones, paid tribute, saying, “Touker, it’s been the best 10 years. You have been incredible and helped change so many people’s lives. I’ve loved every moment, from your very first day to your last, spending time with you in the den and after filming, talking about the day.

“Will miss you. Your contribution to Dragons’ Den and the many lives you have changed for the better is special.”

Other followers also took to the comments. “You will be sorely missed. You have done your part!!! Thanks for be you on that show!” one said.

“The Den won’t be quite the same without you. Congratulations on an incredible 10 years of championing entrepreneurs and backing founders. From one Dragon to another, thank you for setting such a high standard. Wishing you every success in your next chapter,” another wrote.

“You’ll be missed, sir. Peter is undoubtedly my longtime unbeatable favourite, BUT you very quickly took second position. Loved having you on my TV and I wish you all the best,” a third commented.

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