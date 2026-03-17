Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has revealed what she eats in a day after embarking on an impressive weight loss journey that saw her lose three stone.

The businesswoman and former Strictly star, 41, opened up about her weight loss in a new interview, as she revealed what health concern sparked her lifestyle shift.

Sara has lost three stone in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on her weight loss

Back in 2024, Sara dropped three dress sizes and has continued to be fit and healthy ever since.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she revealed that a diabetes warning from her doctor sparked her decision to get fit and lose weight.

During her pregnancies with sons Oliver, 11, and Charlie, eight, Sara developed gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy, usually during the second or third trimester. It’s caused by hormonal changes that lead to insulin resistance.

Though gestational diabetes causes no symptoms and resolves itself after birth, it does require management to prevent excessive fetal growth, preterm birth, and a higher risk of both the parent and child developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

Sara received a dire warning from her doctor (Credit: BBC)

Sara Davies’ diabetes scare before weight loss journey

“They said if I’d develop type-two diabetes within 10 years if I didn’t get a handle on my diet,” Sara revealed.

Continuing, she said: “It got to the point where I was on the cusp of being diabetic, but by changing my diet and the order in which I eat, I was able to turn that around and get my blood sugar levels under control. Now, I’m not even at pre-diabetic level.”

The interview also saw Sara reveal how she keeps her diet and weight under control. The star revealed that she makes her own healthy snacks, rather than raiding the chocolate cupboard at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

Sarah’s healthy life changes

“My husband [Simon] has a chocolate cupboard, and God help us it’s dangerous. I have to make snacks like those little date things, because otherwise I’ll go into the cupboard in a moment of weakness. I’m only human!” she said.

For breakfast, Sara eats a bowl consisting of half porridge, half Greek yoghurt, along with a handful of nuts and some chia seeds. She also adds collagen and seaweed to get the proteins she needs. She also puts cacao in there to stop the sugar cravings.

If she fancies an afternoon snack, Sara will have some Greek yoghurt and honey. She also makes healthy cookies with banana, nuts, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds in them.

The star also has the occasional alcohol-free month, and changes the order she eats her meals, ensuring she gets the fibre in first.

‘Trying to stay fuller for longer’

Back in 2024, Sara revealed her usual go-to for lunch and shared dinner details, too.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she said: “People have been asking what I’ve been eating recently as I’ve lost a bit of weight, and I’m really cutting down on my sugar – and having more fibre-packed meals to try and stay fuller for longer to stop the snacking.

“So cutting out sugar, and I’ve replaced all pasta with these fibre-based noodles (they are from @healthresultsofficial). I’m having lots of lunches like this with prawns or chicken with noodles and a sauce from their recipe selection. This one is my favourite meals and I’ve been living on this recently!”

Dinner usually consists of roasted vegetables, fish and lean meats. Sara indulges on a Sunday, though, with steak nights and is partial to a beef wellington on special occasions.

Sara Davies exercise routine

The Dragons’ Den star also does weight training, and signed up for a programme for women in their forties that helped her build healthy habits. She admitted she “can’t get on board with restrictive diets, and I fall off the bandwagon”.

Sarah also revealed that she goes for runs, admitting that although it can feel like a struggle, she feels “great” at the end of them.

Read more: Inside Sara Davies’ relationship with husband Simon, including why she’s considering disinheriting their sons

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.