MAFS Australia explodes ahead of Final Vows as Alissa throws ring and Gia quits after heated clashes

MAFS Australia is heading into its final vows—but if this latest task is anything to go by, not every couple will make it there intact as Alissa and Gia hit breaking points.

In a dramatic first for the experiment, every participant was forced to meet their alternative match—no opting out this time.

And for some, the experience has raised serious questions about whether their current relationship can survive.

David and Alissa’s relationship comes to blows (Credit: Channel 4)

Alissa declares ‘we’re done’ and throws ring at David

In scenes set to air tomorrow (May 6), couples are shown footage of how their partners behaved during the alternative match task. For David, what he sees leaves him stunned.

Despite Alissa previously reassuring him he had nothing to worry about, the footage paints a different picture—showing her enjoying getting to know her alternative match.

Questioning her actions, David asked: “Did you know the task was to find out if the grass is greener or if you have compatibility in your alternative match? Did you not see that bit?”

Alissa insisted it was harmless, explaining they were simply getting to know one another and had a “great day”. But David admitted it revealed a “different side” to her.

Things escalated when he pressed her on whether they had exchanged details. Initially denying it, Alissa later admitted: “He sent me a friend request. Yeah, I followed him back.”

Clearly upset, David chose to walk away, saying he felt “disappointed”. But the confrontation didn’t end there.

“I get that your hurt. But hurt people hurt people. You’re done. Don’t worry, I’m done too. It’s a shame,” Alissa fired back.

Moments later, she stormed after him and, in a dramatic gesture, threw her wedding ring in his direction.

Gia wanted Scott to leave with her (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia walks out of MAFS Australia after explosive final task

Elsewhere, Gia and Scott’s relationship also unravels following the same task.

After her flirty behaviour during the alternative match challenge, Gia makes a firm decision overnight—she wants them to leave the experiment together before final vows.

Scott initially agrees, seemingly wanting to support her. But as they prepare to leave, he has a change of heart, deciding he wants to stay and see things through.

That decision sparks a furious reaction from Gia, who accuses him of staying for the wrong reasons.

“You need the camera time for the next three days so badly, don’t you? I can’t believe you right now. I am going home, I can’t be here anymore. If you can’t leave the experiment with me when I’m feeling like this. You never cared about me, Scott. You never cared. If you did, you would leave right now.”

Despite Scott’s attempts to calm the situation, Gia stands firm—insisting she needs to leave the “fake reality”—before getting into an Uber and quitting the experiment.

Although Gia leaves before Scott has the chance to watch her behaviour during the task, the truth still catches up with him.

Returning to the apartment after what marks Gia’s fifth exit, he finds her ring—and a tablet waiting for him.

When he watches the footage, the impact is immediate, leaving him visibly devastated as he sees what unfolded behind his back.

Things are going to explode during the final dinner party (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Gia and Alissa be back for the final Dinner Party?

Despite both brides dramatically walking away and appearing done with the experiment, neither story ends there.

In a twist that’s sure to keep viewers talking, both Alissa and Gia are set to return for the final Dinner Party.

Tensions already at boiling point and unresolved issues hanging in the air. Now, the stage is set for one last explosive gathering before the final vows.

And while many fans may already know how it all ends, this series is proving it’s not done delivering shock moments just yet.

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