You don’t want to miss MAFS Australia’s Final Vows as one groom unexpectedly ditches his bride at the altar

MAFS Australia has taken over our screens for weeks, and now season 13 is nearing its dramatic and chaotic end – but when exactly are the Final Vows?

It’s been a rollercoaster series packed with explosive rows, emotional moments and plenty of controversial behaviour among the ladies.

And yes, Tyson definitely brought his fair share of chaos too…

MAFS Australia is heading towards its Final Vows (Credit: Channel 4)

With just six couples still in the experiment, the big question is: who will make it to the end – and who will walk away?

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining episodes and when Final Vows will air.

MAFS Australia season 13: What’s left?

Season 13 of MAFS Australia consists of 39 episodes in total. While it’s already wrapped in Australia, UK viewers are just past episode 32, following the penultimate dinner party.

On Monday May 4, the remaining couples will face their final Commitment Ceremony, sitting down with the experts one last time.

The couples still in the experiment are:

Alissa and John

Bec and Danny

Gia and Scott

Rachel and Steven

Stella and Filip

Chris and Sam

However, not all is smooth sailing. Some relationships are clearly on shaky ground, with tensions rising after homestays and recent fallouts.

Tuesday May 5 brings the Final Test, where participants go on dates with new matches chosen by the experts – a real “what if?” moment.

Then on Wednesday May 6, couples will watch back footage from those dates, leading to some serious fallout. This is a new twist this year – eek!

The Final Dinner Party airs Thursday May 7, marking the last group gathering before the all-important Final Vows.

When are the Final Vows?

Final Vows – episode 37 – will air on E4 on Monday May 11, 2026.

This is where each couple decides whether to continue their relationship or walk away for good.

Expect emotional speeches, shock decisions and at least a couple of jaw-dropping moments.

Without spoiling too much, not everyone gets a happy ending…

One groom pulls a real shocker at the altar and walks away from his devastated bride.

Will you see it coming? We doubt it!

Drama continues into the reunion episodes (Credit: E4)

Is there a MAFS Australia reunion?

Of course! In fact, there are two!

Episode 38 is the Reunion Dinner Party, filmed a month after the experiment.

As expected, it’s packed with drama, including fresh arguments and unresolved tensions bubbling over.

Stephanie, who was married to Tyson ever so briefly, ends up in a war of words with Danny and Bec.

Gia of course gets right involved and it’s quite shocking! We bet Steph is glad that’s the end of her dealing with them!

The final episode, episode 39, features one last couch session with the experts, holding everyone accountable.

It airs across two nights:

Wednesday May 13 (8pm–9:05pm)

Thursday May 14 (8pm–9pm)

Prepare to grab some tissues. This will be the last time we will see Mel Schillings on Married At First Sight Australia.

Last month, Mel tragically died from cancer. Her death has devastated the MAFS community.

MAFS Australia season 13 rounds off with two reunions and two spin-off shows (Credit: channel 4)

When are the MAFS Australia spin-offs on?

Once the main series wraps, there will be two stand-alone spin-off shows.

After The Reunion airs on May 14 at 10pm on E4, featuring unseen moments from the final days.

Then After The Experiment follows on May 15 at 10pm, bringing more reactions and cast updates.

Both will be presented by the MAFS Australia: After The Dinner Party gang; Jules Lund, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.

After that, it’s officially the end of season 13 – and what a ride it’s been.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec triggers producer intervention during Homestays after Danny argument

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