Furious MAFS Australia fans brand Brook a ‘coward’ for ‘doing a runner’ as the late Mel Schilling blasts her behaviour

MAFS Australia‘s Brook Crompton has sparked a furious reaction after walking out of the show mid filming, with viewers branding her a “coward” following a tense clash with expert Mel Schilling.

Mel, who tragically died from cancer last week, confronted Brook over her shocking dinner party behaviour in scenes that left the room stunned.

The now-late relationship expert did not hold back, telling the model she had “never experienced a woman be so vicious towards other women”.

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MAFS Australia’s Brook Crompton has been called a ‘coward’ by angry fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Mel also described Brook’s lengthy tirade towards Alissa Fay and Stella Mickunaite as “relentless”.

But just as the confrontation intensified at the Commitment Ceremony, Brook abruptly left, telling the group she was going to the toilet, and did not return.

MAFS Australia’s Brook quits show

Tonight’s episode took a dramatic turn when Brook exited the ceremony without warning.

Mel had just said to her: “At the last Commitment Ceremony, you had some issues with the way Chris spoke about women in his audition video.

“I’m just reflecting on last night and observing you, Brook, and the way you spoke to women.

“Can you see how that feels at odds?”

Brook insisted she would “take full accountability” and admitted she had endured a “tough week”.

However, Mel continued her critique, saying: “In all my years working on Married At First Sight, I have never experienced a woman be so vicious toward other women.

“It was relentless. And to continue doing that for several hours without barely taking a breath, it was vicious.”

Mel told Brook she was ‘vicious’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Brook responded with a series of “hmmms” before saying: “I’m going to go to the toilet quickly.”

Chris asked: “Are you coming back?”

Production was then halted as Brook left the room, with cast members left waiting for her return.

Expert John Aiken stepped away briefly before confirming the news.

“Oh jeez. Brook, eh?” he said, before returning to the group to tell Chris: “I’ve got some news.

|Unfortunately, Brook is not coming back. She’s decided to do a runner.”

Chris then stood up and left the ceremony.

Brook branded a ‘coward’ for quitting MAFS Australia

The scenes have already aired in Australia and viewers were quick to react online.

One wrote on Reddit: “Brook ran off so that she could avoid taking accountability!”

Brook went to the toilet and never came back (Credit: Channel 4)

Another said: “Brooke is a coward!” while a third added: “Most bullies are. She’s a shocker.”

A further comment read: “Glad the experts called out Brook for being disgusted at the way Chris spoke about women just to turn around and do worse.

“She ran away because she couldn’t fully take accountability. She hoped her apology would sweep everything under the rug.”

Chris will now also leave Married At First Sight Australia.

Elsewhere, Rebecca and Steve have also exited after both choosing to leave at the Commitment Ceremony following their troubled relationship.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Alissa and Rachel fume at Brook that she’s ‘not a girls’ girl’ after her foul-mouthed dinner party tirade

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