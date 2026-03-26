MAFS Australia unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the Dinner Party is more uncomfortable than what was shown

MAFS Australia served up one of its most chaotic dinner parties yet on Wednesday night (March 26), with Brook and Gia at the centre of scenes that quickly spiralled out of control.

UK viewers are only just catching up with the drama, but the explosive episode has already caused a stir in Australia – and it seems what aired was only part of the story.

Brook came back with a bang (Credit: Channel 4)

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What happened at the MAFS Australia dinner party?

In a shock twist, Brook returned to the experiment after previously leaving, making an unexpected appearance at the dinner party.

While Chris hoped her return might be about rekindling things between them, it soon became clear Brook had other intentions. Almost immediately, she clashed with Stella, launching into a brutal attack and calling her “fake”.

“I don’t think you’re deep. I think you’re [bleep]ing dumb,” she said, in one of several heated exchanges.

As tensions escalated, Brook and Gia turned their attention to others around the table, including Alissa. The pair were seen shouting, mocking their co-stars and branding them “losers” and “fake”, even telling Stella to “go back in your kennel”.

Gia got involved in the mean girl behaviour (Credit: Channel 4)

At one point, Brook declared: “You’re all lucky I came back. But I’m happy to be the runaway bride.”

When Alissa accused them of being “bullies”, Brook pushed back, insisting: “It’s not bullying”.

The scenes left the entire group shaken, with even the experts appearing stunned. Watching on, they remarked that Brook had returned “to be the party girl, to drop grenades on everyone”.

Stella and Alissa were horrified over the unseen comments (Credit: Channel 4)

Brook and Gia unseen footage leaves Stella raging

However, it seems there was even more said that didn’t make the final cut. In the MAFS Australia spin-off After The Dinner Party, Stella – who has spoken about her feud with Gia – was shown some more footage of what Brook and Gia had said about her.

In extremely uncomfortable scenes, Brook said: “I know for a fact everyone will watch this show and see that Alissa is a fake [bleep]ing [bleep], with those ratchet hair extensions.”

Gia agreed, adding: “If Alissa and Stella want to get off their high horse for one second. They are not the ones in charge of this whole thing. Sitting up, posing, talking so perfectly like they are on a pageant. Guys, I was actually a beauty queen. Brook and I are the realist people here.

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“I’m so sorry that they don’t know what it’s like to have real friends in the world. They are trying to rally people together to label us as mean girls. [Bleep] off. We’re not in high school. We are real [bleeps] and we are standing on business.”

Brook jumped in: “I don’t think we are mean girls. I think we are real [bleeps] and thankfully they are not a part of our group.”

After watching the unreleased scenes, Stella got emotional recounting the entire night.

With no more MAFS Australia on our screens until next week, fans will just have to wait and see what happens next. But it’s safe to say, more drama is on the way.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s ‘gobsmacked’ Bec fired from day job following explosive scenes: ‘They can’t have her there’

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