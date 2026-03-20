MAFS Australia star Bec ‘fired from job’ following explosive scenes: ‘They can’t have her there’

MAFS Australia is already delivering plenty of drama for UK viewers. But for one bride, the fallout has reportedly gone far beyond the dinner parties. Bec Zacharia is said to have lost her job after her on-screen behaviour left bosses unimpressed.

While the 2026 series is only just getting started in the UK, audiences in Australia have already seen weeks of chaos unfold. And although the show has been confirmed to return in 2027, not every cast member has come out of it unscathed.

According to new reports, Bec has been dealing with real-life consequences following her time on the show.

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Bec has been involved in a few arguments (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia 2026 Bec ‘fired’ from job

Bec had reportedly only recently started a new role in sales at a manufacturing company in Adelaide. But when the show aired, the situation took a turn.

As the show began airing, her employers are said to have suggested she take some time off until the series finished. However, Bec allegedly pushed back on the idea.

A source claimed to Woman’s Day: “Bec straight away said no. She told them she needed the job to pay her rent and mortgages.” This came amid her split from her wealthy ex-boyfriend.

Following discussions, it’s believed the company agreed she could stay on – but only if she avoided doing any publicity linked to the show.

That arrangement, however, didn’t last long.

After the third dinner party episode aired in Australia, everything reportedly changed. While UK viewers have yet to see it, the episode caused a stir as Bec became involved in multiple couples’ arguments.

Her actions were also called out by the show’s experts, adding to the backlash.

It’s now claimed Bec was called into another meeting, where bosses decided to let her go.

The source said: “They told her they couldn’t have her there. They didn’t want her to work there any longer and it was due to what was happening on MAFS.”

Bec was reportedly left “gobsmacked”, having already warned her employers about what was set to air.

Her bosses ‘couldn’t have her there’ (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between Bec and the others on MAFS?

UK viewers may only be a couple of weeks into the new series, but Bec’s journey has already had its fair share of ups and downs.

She was paired with Danny, and the relationship has been anything but smooth. During their honeymoon, Bec – who has previously had reconstructive jaw surgery – accused Danny of checking out another woman.

At the same time, Danny openly admitted he wasn’t feeling a strong physical connection, leaving Bec hurt.

There was also early tension between Bec and Gia, who appeared more than willing to weigh in on the couple’s struggles.

However, despite the rocky start, the pair have shown signs of moving past their initial issues. Though, as viewers know, things on MAFS rarely stay calm for long.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2026: Brook’s ex revealed as she confirms she’s pregnant with his baby

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