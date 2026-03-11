MAFS Australia star Bec Zacharia claps back at trolls as she reveals she’s had reconstructive surgery on chin

MAFS Australia 2026 bride Bec Zacharia has opened up about a personal health journey after facing a wave of cruel comments about her appearance online.

During tonight’s episode of the reality show, Bec ties the knot with groom Danny. While she initially raises some concerns about his wedding vows, the pair appear to settle into the day as the ceremony progresses.

However, away from the screen, Bec has revealed she has been dealing with negative reactions from viewers since the series began airing in Australia.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Danny and Bec were paired up tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec has been cruelly trolled over appearance

Following the broadcast, Bec has received a number of harsh comments on social media, with some viewers targeting her appearance in posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Although the subject isn’t addressed directly during tonight’s episode, Bec does speak about a major weight transformation. She explained she has put into feeling confident and “beautiful”.

After the online criticism, Bec has now shared more about a procedure she underwent when she was younger.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she revealed she previously had reconstructive surgery on her jaw after being born with a defect.

Addressing the negative comments, Bec explained: “Everyone makes comments about why my mouth is like this, or what’s wrong with my jaw. But my uncle Michael had to give me reconstructive surgery when I was 20 or 21.”

Bec had reconstructive surgery when she was 20 (Credit: YouTube / Today Show)

MAFS Australia star reveals reconstructive surgery

Bec went on to explain how much the surgery changed her life and her confidence.

She said: “I looked a lot different. I’m so happy that I’ve got this sort of jaw and chin now. Before that, it was really bad.

“For my whole life, until my 20s, it was rare that you would see me with my hair up. Because I hated my jaw and chin so much. I was born with essentially no chin.”

The MAFS bride admitted the issue had been a “huge insecurity” for her growing up.

“I know people make really negative comments about my mouth and jaw now, but actually, it was a life-changing moment for me,” she added.

Bec also revealed that she currently has no immediate plans for further procedures. But she has considered having her nose done in the future. However, she joked that her uncle is trying to talk her out of it.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on E4.

Read more: MAFS Australia Scott’s desperate attempts at fame revealed as his reality show past is exposed

What do you think of Bec on MAFS Australia? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.