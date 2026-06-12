Michelle Keegan takes on role of fearless policewoman as she stars opposite hunky actor Douglas Booth in The Blame

Michelle Keegan is heading back to our screens in a brand new ITV thriller, and the new trailer will have viewers gripped.

The actress stars alongside hunky actor Douglas Booth in The Blame, a dark crime drama that digs into police corruption, misogyny and murder.

ITV has promised plenty of shocking twists, with a mystery that keeps everyone guessing until the very end.

Set in a seemingly peaceful seaside town, the series begins with a devastating murder. But as detectives start to investigate, they uncover far more than they expected inside their own police force.

Michelle Keegan stars in new thriller The Blame (Credit: ITV)

Michelle and Douglas take centre stage as the officers leading the investigation in the six-part drama, which ITV says has mystery at its heart.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Blame, including the cast, plot and when it arrives on ITV.

What is the plot of The Blame on ITV and ITVX?

ITV’s The Blame opens with a shocking discovery. The body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is found, sending shockwaves through the coastal town of Wakestead.

Detective Inspector Emma Crane and Detective Inspector Tom Radley lead the investigation. As they dig deeper into Sophie’s death, they uncover lies, cover ups and difficult moral choices.

Before long, trust inside the police force starts to crumble. DI Crane finds herself tackling not only a murder investigation but also exploitation, corruption and misogyny among her own colleagues.

Viewers can expect betrayal, complex characters and a twist filled story as the mystery unfolds.

For a first look, watch the trailer at the bottom of this article.

Who wrote The Blame?

The Blame is based on Charlotte Langle’s debut novel of the same name. Screenwriter Megan Gallagher adapted the story for television and also serves as an executive producer.

Megan is best known for BBC drama WOLF. The six part horror thriller aired in 2023 and Megan adapted it from Mo Hayder’s novel of the same name.

She also wrote All Her Fault, an eight part thriller starring Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning. The series will air on Sky later this year and follows a storyline similar to Disney+ thriller The Stolen Girl.

Megan said: “The Blame is such an important and urgent story to tell; I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring Charlotte Langley’s world and characters to life on screen.

“It’s my second collaboration with Quay Street Productions, and it’s great to be working with the team again. I’m truly in the best hands.”

Michelle stars alongside Douglas Booth (Credit: ITV)

Who plays DI Emma Crane in The Blame?

Michelle Keegan, 39, plays Detective Inspector Emma Crane in The Blame. The actress first found fame as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street, where she starred from 2008 until 2014.

Since leaving Corrie, Michelle has established herself as one of television’s most sought after leading ladies, following in the footsteps of stars such as Suranne Jones, Katherine Kelly and Sarah Lancashire.

After Corrie, she starred as Tracy in Ordinary Lies and later played Tina in Tina and Bobby. In 2016, Michelle stepped into the lead role in Our Girl, taking over from Lacey Turner.

She played army medic Georgie Lane in the BBC drama until 2020.

Michelle also starred as Maya Stern in the Harlan Coben Netflix thriller Fool Me Once and showed off her comedy talents in Brassic.

Earlier this year, Michelle returned as Kate in BBC drama Ten Pound Poms. The BBC has not confirmed a third series, although many storylines remain unresolved.

Fans will also know Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma, with husband Mark Wright in March 2025.

Michelle stars as DI Emma Crane (Credit: ITV)

Who plays DI Tom Radley

Douglas Booth stars opposite Michelle as Detective Inspector Tom Radley.

The popular actor, 33, first gained attention when he portrayed Boy George in the BBC Two film Worried About the Boy. He famously shaved off his eyebrows and wore heavy make up for the role.

Douglas later appeared alongside Gillian Anderson and Ray Winstone in the BBC adaptation of Great Expectations. He has also shared the screen with Demi Moore and Miley Cyrus in LOL.

More recently, Douglas played Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in the 2019 film The Dirt. He also stars as Cluracan in the second series of Netflix’s The Sandman, which arrived last month.

His character serves the king and queen of Faerie as a courtier in the fantasy drama.

Who else is in the cast of ITV thriller The Blame?

The Blame features a strong supporting cast packed with familiar faces. Ian Hart takes on the role of DCI Kenneth Walker. Harry Potter fans will recognise him as Professor Quirrell and the voice of Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Ian also appeared as investigator Bob Rutherford in ITV drama Mr Bates vs. The Post Office. Many viewers will also know him as Father Beocca in The Last Kingdom.

Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Nigel Boyle plays digital forensic technician Brett Shergill, while Nathan Mensha appears as DC Lewis.

Joe Armstrong from Gentleman Jack and Black Mirror stars as ice skating coach Kyle Frasier. Matilda Freeman, known for Passenger and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, plays Sophie Madsen.

House of the Dragon and Slow Horses actor Gavin Spokes joins the Wakestead Police team. Josh Bolt from Masters of the Air and Last Tango in Halifax and White Lines star Ceallach Spellman also feature. They play DC Joel Stevens, DC Douglas James and PC Callum Drummond.

Harry Potter’s Ian Hart stars as DCI Kenneth Walker in The Blame [Credit: ITV]

Where is it set?

The Blame takes place in the seaside town of Wakestead, a fictional coastal location.

Production on the drama will take place at locations across London and the surrounding area.

When does The Blame start on ITV?

The Blame will run for six episodes, with each instalment lasting 60 minutes.

ITV has confirmed the drama will arrive this autumn, and it already looks set to become one of the channel’s most talked about thrillers this year!

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