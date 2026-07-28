BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has announced she is leaving the programme after 17 years in a move that is sure to surprise viewers.

The 51-year-old broadcaster is stepping away from the famous red sofa to front BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship breakfast show.

She will take over from Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards, who are both leaving the programme in December.

Naga Munchetty has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after 17 years (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty quits BBC Breakfast after 17 years

Naga shared the news in a statement, revealing she is “thrilled” to be taking over 5 Live Breakfast from January.

The BBC has confirmed she will have a co-host, although that person has yet to be announced.

Naga said: “I’m thrilled to be joining 5 Live Breakfast in January. Live news, great conversations and connecting with audiences are what I love most about broadcasting, and 5 Live does all of that brilliantly.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside an incredibly talented and hard working group of journalists who are not only outstanding colleagues but also great friends.

“Presenting a flagship programme on 5 Live is an opportunity that was simply too good to pass up. It will take a huge amount of work and require 100% of my focus and energy, and I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into the role.”

Naga is already a familiar voice to Radio 5 Live listeners after presenting the weekday mid-morning show since January 2021.

She continued: “Over the last five years, I’ve been privileged to build a relationship with 5 Live listeners on the mid morning programme and help shine a light on the issues that matter most to them.

“I’m excited to build on that in the Breakfast slot and to start each day with our listeners every morning.

“Between now and January, I’ll continue presenting the two programmes I love. I’m sure there will be plenty of news to cover, and it will very much be business as usual.”

Naga’s big pay rise

Naga’s move comes as BBC Radio 5 Live reshuffles its weekday schedule.

Rachel Burden will move to the mid-morning slot from Monday to Wednesday after 15 years presenting the breakfast programme.

Meanwhile, Rick Edwards will front Fighting Talk on Saturday mornings and contribute to other shows.

The announcement also follows Naga’s recent pay rise. Earlier this month, her salary increased to between £360,000 and £364,999 a year.

Naga is leaving television and heading to radio full time (Credit: BBC)

The increase placed her eighth on the BBC’s list of highest paid stars. The figures include only those paid directly by the corporation.

A BBC 5 Live insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s a big promotion for her and a massive coup for us.”

Heidi Dawson, controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, described Naga as “one of the UK’s most accomplished broadcasters and a hugely valued member of the 5 Live family”.

Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards confirm 5 Live Breakfast exit

Rachel also spoke about her new role, saying: “After 15 years hosting 5 Live Breakfast, I’ve decided it’s time for a change and I’m really excited about launching my new show on the station.

“It’s been an absolute joy and privilege to be part of our listeners’ mornings for all these years. We have been through life changing events together from the pandemic to huge political moments, and great sporting journeys.

“They are my extended family, and we’ll carry on doing what we do best. Telling stories, sharing experiences and working out the world together. Just this time, on a little bit more sleep.”

Rick added: “The annoying part for me is that five years on a breakfast show is a decent stint, but next to Rachel’s 15 year marathon, it does look inconsequential.

“I’ll really miss our wonderful audience, I’ll miss the fantastic team, I’ll miss regularly eating cake before dawn, but most of all I’ll miss Rach. A colleague who has become a friend, and also a mentor, because she’s so much older than me.

“Two things I am of course looking forward to are not waking up at 3.45am, and vaping without fear of violent recrimination.”

Will you be sad to see Naga go?

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