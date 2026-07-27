Coronation Street spoilers confirm Jodie’s next move as Lily exposes secret gun

Coronation Street tonight (Monday, July 27), saw Jodie attempt to force her way back into the Platts’ lives despite her recent attack on Sarah.

After returning and asking to stay with Shona, Jodie soon found herself facing tough questions from Lily over the gun she discovered hidden inside her trinket box. Lily later decided to tell David exactly what she had found.

And spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that this discovery is set to spark major fallout as Jodie takes further action against the family.

Jodie’s gun was found (Credit: ITV)

Lily confronts Jodie over gun discovery in Coronation Street

The Platts were celebrating a happy moment as they prepared to bring baby Harper home from hospital. The family gathered together to welcome the newest addition.

However, the mood quickly changed when Jodie arrived. She soon made things awkward. She apologised for attacking Sarah, explaining that she had gone to the police and confessed. After being released on bail while awaiting trial, Jodie revealed she needed somewhere to stay and asked Shona if she could move in.

Shona later spoke to David once the family gathering had ended, reminding him that, despite everything that had happened, Jodie was still her sister.

But Lily was far from comfortable with the situation. After finding a gun in Jodie’s trinket box while searching for her games console, she confronted Jodie and demanded answers.

Jodie insisted that the weapon was fake and didn’t work. But, Lily remained worried about having it in the house. She decided to tell David what she had discovered.

Jodie tries to play the hero (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Jodie’s latest plan against the Platts

With David and Shona now questioning Jodie over the contents of the mysterious trinket box, Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that she begins plotting another move against the family.

While David and Shona demand answers, Jodie continues trying to convince Lily that she can be trusted and wants to get back on their good side.

Later, she steps in when she spots Harry being bullied. She takes a photo of those responsible before they manage to get away.

However, Jodie’s behaviour soon becomes more troubling as she secretly creates an online forum post while pretending to be Shona. The fake post tells a made-up story about being a first-time mum who experienced a traumatic birth, appearing to use the situation to manipulate others and create a false connection.

But how long will it be before Jodie’s latest schemes are exposed?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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