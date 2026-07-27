Keith Duffy emotional following heartbreaking death of Gerry Kelly: ‘He championed Boyzone from the very start’

Boyzone singer and former Corrie actor Keith Duffy paid tribute to broadcaster Gerry Kelly following his death.

Gerry died at age 77 at his home on Sunday (July 26) morning. During his four-decade career, he was best known for his weekly talk show on UTV between 1989 and 2005.

Following the sad news, Keith took to social media to express how much Gerry meant to him and Boyzone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K E I T H D U F F Y (@officialkeithduffy)

Boyzone star Keith Duffy shares emotional tribute

In an Instagram post shared today (July 27), Keith reacted to the news.

Alongside a photo of Gerry, the Love Me For A Reason hitmaker wrote: “I’m so Sad today to hear the news of the Great Gerry Kelly’s passing.”

“A man that championed Boyzone from the very start. A genius in his craft a true professional broadcaster and journalist, Rest easy old friend.”

Last month, Keith joined his Boyzone band members — Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — for a couple of farewell concerts at London Stadium. It marked the group’s first shows since their 2019 Thank You & Goodnight Tour.

Keith paid tribute to Gerry Kelly on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Thoughts with all his family and friends at this difficult time’

Keith’s tribute didn’t go unnoticed by his followers, who rushed to the comments section to offer their condolences and their own tributes.

“Sending love,” one user wrote, adding the dove and red heart emoji.

“How special that last show is now!! It was an honour to be there that night and meet him with you!

Hope you’re ok mate,” another person shared.

“Very sad. Met him at Ardglass Golf Club. Wonderful human being, a broadcasting legend.. thoughts with all his family and friends at this difficult time,” a third remarked.

“Oh. What a gent. A legend x,” a fourth said.

“Awwww what a gorgeous man, that is so sad,” a fifth added.

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