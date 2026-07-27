Frankie Bridge ‘spending a fortune’ as she admits she is still dissatisfied with new cosmetic work

Frankie Bridge has revealed she has had more cosmetic work and isn’t completely satisfied with the results.

The Loose Women panelist, who was also a member of The Saturdays and S Club Juniors, has shared a new vlog to her YouTube channel today (July 27) and updated fans with what she’s been up to over the past week.

Frankie Bridge has been open about her cosmetic work

In previous updates, the 37-year-old underwent a lip blush and had a Sofwave laser on her face before Christmas.

A week later, Frankie admitted it was “hard” trying to look young as her face started to “swell”. In addition to the lip blush and Sofwave laser, the Up hitmaker said she had since had a multi-functional injectable called Julaine done and more Botox.

In February, Frankie had a lymphatic drainage massage, and after having it done, she was immediately pleased.

Meanwhile, over the past couple of months, the All Fired Up hitmaker has continued to have more Botox done after revealing she had someone new do it for her.

However, in her new vlog, Frankie admitted she had been spending a lot of money on cosmetic work and isn’t completely sold on the recent results.

Frankie Bridge showed off her latest cosmetic work (Credit: YouTube)

‘I was spending a fortune and it wasn’t really working’

While filming herself in her home garden, Frankie revealed she had her “two-week Botox check-up” appointment.

While attempting to frown, she remarked: “It’s definitely working!” while explaining she was trying to raise her eyebrows.

Not completely happy, Frankie complained: “I don’t really want it to not move this much, to be this still.”

She also admitted her cosmetic work has come at a cost. She added: “I was finding that I was spending a fortune and it wasn’t really working and it was wearing off really quickly.”

Hoping her latest cosmetic work will be an improvement, Frankie said she will have to “see how this goes for the next few months”.

She noted that hopefully the next time she will try for less Botox in her face. However, this time she said: “[Bleep] it! Just put it all in and we’ll see!”

“What’s the worst that could happen?” Frankie asked.

What do you think of this story? Are you a fan of Frankie? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!