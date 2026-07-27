‘Devastating news’: Tributes pour in for Bill Oddie from heartbroken fans as star dies age 85

Much-loved TV star Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85, his agent has confirmed.

The legendary wildlife presenter and birdwatcher’s death was announced today (Monday July 27, 2026), with his agent paying an emotional tribute to the man he described as “multi-talented”.

David Foster said he will “miss him terribly” as he announced the heartbreaking news.

Bill Oddie has died aged 85 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bill is survived by his wife Lauren and their three daughters.

Bill Oddie dies age 85

David Foster confirmed Bill’s death in a statement, describing him as “the country’s best loved birder”.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder,” he said.

“Bill was a multi-talented celebrity. He was a wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued.

“Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it, he protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.

“He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.”

Mr Foster also reflected on their friendship as he paid a personal tribute to the late star.