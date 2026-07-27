‘Devastating news’: Tributes pour in for Bill Oddie from heartbroken fans as star dies age 85

Much-loved TV star Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85, his agent has confirmed.
The legendary wildlife presenter and birdwatcher’s death was announced today (Monday July 27, 2026), with his agent paying an emotional tribute to the man he described as “multi-talented”.
David Foster said he will “miss him terribly” as he announced the heartbreaking news.
Bill is survived by his wife Lauren and their three daughters.
Bill Oddie dies age 85
David Foster confirmed Bill’s death in a statement, describing him as “the country’s best loved birder”.
“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder,” he said.
“Bill was a multi-talented celebrity. He was a wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued.
“Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it, he protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.
“He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.”
Mr Foster also reflected on their friendship as he paid a personal tribute to the late star.
“As Bill’s agent I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly,” he said.
“My thoughts and love are with Bill’s wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, who have asked not to be contacted at this sad time. Please respect their wishes.”
Tributes pour in for Bill Oddie
Bill rose to fame in the 1970s as one third of comedy trio The Goodies alongside Tim Brooke Taylor and Graeme Garden.
Away from comedy, he devoted himself to wildlife and birdwatching. Bill is remembered for successfully identifying Britain’s first recorded Pallas’s reed bunting. He spotted it on Fair Isle in Shetland, Scotland.
He later took his passion from radio to television, presenting much-loved programmes including Birding With Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild.
During the noughties, he also became a familiar face on Springwatch and Autumnwatch.
Following the announcement of his death, fans shared touching tributes across social media.
Writing on X, one fan said: “Bill Oddie was an inspiration to the child birder that was me. I don’t believe in afterlives but I do wish he could be with his binoculars, forever setting out on a reserve somewhere for eternity.”
Another added: “This is absolutely devastating news. Bill Oddie was the voice of so many childhoods and a true pioneer for wildlife television. The Goodies and Springwatch will never be forgotten. A legendary life well lived. Rest in peace.”
And a third penned: “RIP Bill Oddie Thanks for making me laugh in my younger days.”
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