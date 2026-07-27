Gemma Atkinson wows in string bikini as fans declare ‘Gorka’s a very lucky man’

Actress Gemma Atkinson left her followers, and even her fiancé Gorka Márquez, stunned as she posed in a bikini for a series of snaps.

The former Hollyoaks star has been in a relationship with former Strictly pro Gorka since early 2018. The pair share daughter Mia Márquez, seven, and son Thiago Márquez, two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

Gemma Atkinson wows in bikini in a series of holiday snaps

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 26), Gemma wowed make-up free and looked relaxed as she enjoyed some time off. In one photo, she smiled at the camera and flashed a peace sign.

Gemma wore red tie-side bikini bottoms with a plunging black top and finished the look with matching sunglasses.

Another snap showed her fresh out of the water. Her damp hair trailed down her back as she enjoyed time with her family.

The mum-of-two captioned the post: “Vitamin D, time on a beach & family = Bliss!”

While Gemma has not revealed where she has jetted off to, she revealed last week that she is away for two weeks for some “downtime.”

She announced her holiday while sharing a selfie of herself wearing a cap that had “Out of office” written across it.

In the cheeky snap, Gemma poked her tongue out and wrote: “2 weeks of downtime loading….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

‘Absolute body goals’

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. One wrote: “Looking incredible! Absolute body goals.”

Another fan said: “Wow Gem looking absolutely gorgeous.” A third added: “Your figure is incredible! You look amazing and so happy.”

Gemma Atkinson’s soap and TV career Gemma Atkinson first became widely known for playing Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks. She later appeared in Hollyoaks: In the City and other TV projects after leaving the Channel 4 soap. Hollyoaks role: Lisa Hunter

Reality and entertainment TV appearances followed her soap exit

She later became known for radio presenting and fitness-related work

She was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, where she met Gorka Marquez

“Gorka’s a very lucky man,” a fourth said.

Gemma and Gorka share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Body goals. Perfect example of looking after yourself and showing what it is to be strong and healthy,” a fifth expressed.

Meanwhile, Strictly pro Diane Buswell also reacted. She penned: “Stun,” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Gorka Marquez joined in too, leaving a heart-eyes emoji under Gemma’s post.