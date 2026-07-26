EastEnders’ Shona McGarty finally goes official with ‘bad boy’ former on-screen flame as she unveils their matching tattoos

Shona McGarty has finally put the rumours to bed after going Instagram official with former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline.

The actress shared a carousel of sun-soaked holiday snaps and made her relationship status crystal clear.

In the caption, she wrote: “The best trip away with Mi Amor.” Tony then jumped into the comments with: “Te Amo”.

The pictures said plenty on their own. They showed the pair holding hands at dinner, kissing during a jet ski ride and sharing another kiss on a balcony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

Shona McGarty’s holiday post left fans with little doubt

If anyone still needed more proof, the tattoos did the rest. Shona McGarty and Tony Discipline appeared to reveal matching ink on the trip.

They did not go for initials. Instead, they showed off palm trees and a little cartoon toaster.

That playful detail got fans talking fast. Former co-star Danny Hatchard reacted with fire and heart emojis.

Plenty of followers also said Shona was “glowing” in her new relationship. The post quickly sparked a buzz among soap fans.

Shona has gone official with her new man (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Why this former EastEnders pairing had everyone watching

Romance rumours had followed the pair for months. Shona and Tony first sparked speculation when photographers spotted them at the Women’s Football Awards earlier this year.

Now Shona McGarty appears to have confirmed everything on her own terms. She did it with sunshine, kisses and a very public post.

Soap viewers know both stars well. Shona played Whitney Dean in EastEnders, while Tony played Tyler Moon.

That shared history adds another layer to the story. Fans still remember their time in Albert Square.

A past Shona McGarty confession now feels even more telling

This latest update comes after Shona opened up about her personal life on last year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

During the series, she discussed her split from her ex-fiancé. She also shared what she wants from the future.

Shona McGarty’s EastEnders history as Whitney Dean Shona McGarty is best known for playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders. She joined the BBC soap in 2008.

Whitney became one of Albert Square’s longest-running younger characters of her era.

The role gave Shona major storylines across family drama, relationships and personal trauma.

Her performance made her one of the soap’s most recognisable stars.

She told Tom Read Wilson: “I would love to be a mummy, and a wife, you know?”

That quote now lands differently for fans following this new chapter. It gives the holiday reveal extra meaning.

According to Digitalspy, the holiday snaps and matching tattoos left little room for doubt. The outlet said the pair had finally confirmed months of romance rumours.

Shona is also pursuing a music career. That makes this personal update all the more eye-catching for fans keeping tabs on her next move.

Read more: Shona McGarty reunites with on-screen love interest Tony Discipline and fans are convinced they’re officially an item

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