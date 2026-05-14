Shona McGarty reunites with on-screen love interest Tony Discipline and fans are convinced they’re officially an item

Shona McGarty has sparked romance rumours with her on-screen love interest Tony Discipline – and fans are totally here for it.

Actress Shona played Whitney Dean on BBC’s EastEnders, making her debut in 2008, before her exit in 2024. Tony meanwhile, took on the role of Tyler Moon between 2011 and 2013.

And this week, the pair got tongues wagging after they were spotted looking rather cosy together…

The soap star looked smitten (Credit: ITV)

Shona McGarty fuels EastEnders Co-star romance rumours

On Wednesday (May 13) Shona and Tony shared a slew of sweet Instagram snaps of themselves on the red carpet at the Women’s Football Awards.

Looking sensational, Shona rocked a black dress that showed off every inch of her fabulous figure. The I’m A Celebrity star had a full face of glam including a striking pink lip. Posing up a storm, she wore her famous black tresses in a sleek straight style.

Meanwhile, Tony looked dapper in a classic black suit. Rocking a velvet blazer and smart trousers, Tony teamed his look with some red sunglasses to add a pop of colour.

What’s more, in all of the snaps, the soap stars could be seen embracing and holding hands, while beaming from ear to ear.

Tony played Tyler on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

‘Is this a soft launch?’

Shona and Tony – whose characters in EastEnders dated – captioned the adorable series of photos: “What a great evening at the @womensfootballawards last week. Such an incredible opportunity to celebrate the heroes driving women’s football forward on and off the pitch!“

And thinking Shona and Tony have gone Instagram official, fans rushed to the comments section, convinced that the pair are dating.

“PLEASE TELL ME YOU’RE A COUPLE OH MY GOD,” declared one person.

Someone else added: “Is this a soft launch???” A third chimed in and mused: “What is going on?” Another wrote: “New man?”

Shona also dropped a hint they may have been dating three months ago. It came after he showed off his incredible body transformation after putting on “10lb over Christmas”. She was seen swooning over his impressive new bod with a series of fire emojis. They also shared a picture of themselves together on St Patrick’s Day, back in March.

ED! has reached out to Shona and Tony’s representatives for comment.

Shona’s split from EastEnders star

Shona’s love life has often made the headlines over the years, including a failed first engagement.

And while it’s not confirmed if she and Tony are dating, her character Whitney actually dated Tony’s on-screen brother, Anthony Moon.

While on EastEnders, Shona found love in 2011 with co-star Matt Lapinskas, who played Anthony. And according to Matt – who left the soap in 2012 – it was love at first sight for the pair.

He told Closer in 2012: “I had seen Shona on TV and always thought she had a gorgeous smile, but it is all about the personality. When I met her, we just clicked. It really was love at first sight.”

However, in 2013, and after two years of dating Shona and Matt called it quits, with Matt later saying that dating Shona was “like hell”.

Read more: Shona McGarty ‘completely shocked and heartbroken’ as she pays tribute to ‘young, beautiful soul’ following sudden death

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