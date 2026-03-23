Shona McGarty ‘completely shocked and heartbroken’ as she pays tribute to ‘young, beautiful soul’ following sudden death

Ex-EastEnders star Shona McGarty has shared her grief following the death of a friend.

Shona – who appeared on last year’s I’m A Celebrity and suffered an unaired panic attack – told of her ‘shock and heartbreak’ while sharing a picture of herself with Dylan Gallagher-O’Sullivan.

Shona got to know Dylan while spending time at The Pull Inn pub in Offaly, Ireland, during her time with ex-fiancé David Bracken. A death announcement shared that Dylan “died on March 20th 2026, unexpectedly at home”.

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EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed that she’s lost a dear friend (Credit: Splash News)

Shona McGarty pays tribute to ‘young, beautiful soul’

Sharing a picture of herself with Dylan and an unnamed woman, Shona shared: “I am completely shocked and heartbroken to hear about lovely Dylan’s passing on Friday.”

She continued: “What a truly kind, caring, funny, and warm soul he was. Dylan had that rare gift of lighting up every room he walked into, always with a big smile and, more often than not, a song to sing. He brought so much life, laughter, and love to the Pull Inn in Offaly, and I feel so lucky to have shared so many happy memories with him there.

“Those moments will stay with me forever.”

Concluding, the actress, 34, shared: “God rest your young, beautiful soul, Dylan. How I love ya. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Sending all my love, thoughts, and strength to Dylan’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Wrapping you all in so much love and hugs. Rest in peace, Dylan. Shona xxxxx.”

Dylan’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

‘This is so heartbreaking’

Tributes have since poured in, with Shona’s followers sending love to her and also to Dylan’s family.

“I’m so, so sorry for your loss darling. May your dearest friend rest in eternal peace,” said one. “I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend Shona. Sending love and strength to you all,” a second commented.

“This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace,” said another.

Read more: ‘Real reason’ Shona McGarty shut down romance with I’m A Celebrity co-star Aitch

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