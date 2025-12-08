I’m A Celebrity fans convinced they’ve worked out real reason Shona McGarty has shut down hopes of romance with Aitch

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty shut down the romance rumours between herself and rapper Aitch during last night’s show (Sunday, December 7).

Shona won the bronze for the 2025 series last night, as she was pipped to the post by Tom Read Wilson in second and Angry Ginge in first.

Shona finished in third place (Credit: ITV)

Shona ‘sibling zone’s’ Aitch on I’m A Celebrity

Last night saw Shona finish third on I’m A Celebrity.

After her exit from the jungle, she spoke to Ant and Dec about her time on the show and the friendships she’s made.

Throughout much of her time in the jungle, Shona was subject to romance rumours with Aitch, due to their close bond.

However, nothing ever materialised between the duo in the jungle.

Speaking about her bond with Aitch after leaving the jungle, Shona said: “He’s normal, he’s down-to-earth, we’ve had a similar upbringing.

“He’s normal, he’s down-to-earth, we’ve had a similar upbringing.”

Aitch’s outfit raised eyebrows (Credit: ITV)

Fans work out real reason Shona sibling-zoned Aitch

However, some fans think there’s another reason why Shona firmly placed Aitch in the sibling zone last night – because of what he was wearing!

The rapper, 25, attended the finale of the show wearing a matching, patterned shirt and shorts combo. He completed the look with a bright blue cap on backwards, sunglasses, and big chains around his neck.

“Is Aitch wearing that clobber for a laugh?” one fan asked. “WTF is Aitch wearing? Looks like a right [bleep],” another said.

Fans joked Shona friendzoned him after seeing his get up.

“If the milk bottles didn’t cost Aitch getting sex from Shona, that [bleeping] outfit will,” one viewer tweeted.

“No wonder she friend-zoned you – that outfit!!!” another wrote on Aitch’s Instagram.

“The state of him – Shona is no Perry but Aitch is definitely a Kevin,” a third fan said.

“I’d have friend-zoned him too, Shona! What is he wearing?!” another wrote.

Fans believed Aitch was ‘fuming’ (Credit: ITV)

Aitch ‘fuming’ with Shona

Some fans reckoned Aitch was “fuming” with Shona after the EastEnders star sibling-zoned him last night.

“When Shona says she sees Aitch as an older sister. #ImACelebrity, you can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half,” one fan tweeted.

“I feel like Aitch is on a weird vibe today,” another said after Shona made her remarks.

“Aitch is fuming with Shona. Body language says it all,” a third wrote.

“Body language from Aitch is speaking loads,” another tweeted.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans poke fun at hosts Ant and Dec over their appearance in series finale

I’m A Celebrity 2025 is available to stream on ITVX now.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.