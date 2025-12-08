I’m A Celebrity’s Shona McGarty comment over Aitch relationship ‘annoys’ rapper, fans say

I’m A Celebrity finalist Shona McGarty has put those swirling Aitch romance whispers to bed once and for all – and she’s done it with a single, very pointed description.

Moments after stepping out of the jungle in last night’s final, the EastEnders favourite, 34, finally addressed the speculation head-on. And while viewers had been buzzing after seeing Aitch sweetly confess that Shona “has a place in his heart”, she was quick to set the record straight.

According to Shona, whatever bond they struck up in camp was strictly platonic – and firmly rooted in big-sister energy. In fact, she made it crystal clear that she sees the 25-year-old rapper as nothing more than her little mate, shutting down any hope of a budding jungle romance with a smile and a gentle reality check.

A cutting blow for shippers, perhaps, but very on-brand for Shona: warm, honest, and absolutely not feeding the rumour mill.

Shona McGarty has revealed how she really feels about Aitch amid romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Fans think ‘sister comment’ hit a nerve with Aitch

Viewers are convinced Aitch did not receive the news well, as he barely interacted with her during the live final last night.

And, to make matters worse, Shona has since described herself as Aitch’s “big sister” again in another interview on ITV’s Lorraine.

Writing on X, one fan remarked: “LOL Wait why do I feel like Aitch is a bit off at the face Shona said big sister…”

Another added: “Have they both said that? Don’t remember Aitch saying it and people online are saying they spotted him looking upset at Shona saying she sees him like a brother.”

A third suggested: “Both Aitch and Shona have said they see each other as siblings though.”

And someone else stated: “Shona dropping the sister bomb. It’s over.”

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty on Aitch

I’m A Celebrity drew to a close after three weeks with an epic final last night. In the bumper-length episode, YouTuber Angry Ginge was crowned this year’s winner.

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson finished in second place, while Shona walked away in third.

Once out of the jungle, Shona caught up with I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec. She watched back a clip of her best bits, which include footage of Aitch in the Bush Telegraph.

The rapper had told the camera: “Shona has one million per cent got a special place in my heart. She deserves all the good things that come to her.”

Ant asked her: “Why do you think you were such good friends with Aitch?”

I’m A Celebrity fans were shocked to hear Shona ‘sister-zone’ Aitch (Credit: ITV)

“I’ll be completely honest,” Shona replied. “When he came in he had this rapper thing going on. But actually, underneath is all, I could tell he was quite scared of the whole experience.

“He’s normal, he’s down to earth and we’ve had a similar upbringing. I just felt like an older sister and I wanted to protect him.”

Shona’s comments were made live to the nation. Aitch was sat across from her at the time. He was on a bench alongside his other campmates.

Once Tom and Ginge had left the jungle, Shona went and sat next to him. But Aitch – dressed in a backwards cap and wearing round purple sunglasses – appeared to shimmy himself away from her.

Shona has since repeated her “sister” sentiment while speaking to Lorraine on ITV.

Ruby Wax’s verdict on Shona and Aitch

Ruby Wax was quick to shut down rumours last week after she had been voted out.

She told the Daily Mail: “Oh, he’s not her type at all. She likes a hunky man, bigger men, so that she feels female, that’s what she told me.

“He was not on the list at all, and, their age difference.”

Ruby even said she’d spoken to the pair about their chances of becoming a couple because “I wanted them to get married”. But she was reportedly met with a “no go response”.

“he said that’s not her type, she wasn’t interested. And he wasn’t interested either. I think he just liked her. She’s into big guys.” Ruby added.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are convinced Aitch was ‘annoyed’ with Shona’s ‘sister’ comment (Credit: ITV)

But viewers weren’t buying Shona’s big-sister line for a second. For the past three weeks, I’m A Celebrity fans had been absolutely convinced they were watching a camp romance quietly simmer away.

Shona arrived in Australia newly single after ending her engagement to David Bracken, while Aitch had only recently parted ways with girlfriend Lois Cottam – so the timing alone had fans on high alert. Add in the playful pillow fights, the lingering glances and the rapper openly admitting he had a “soft spot” for her, and social media was practically begging for these two to get together.

At one point, Aitch even sat gazing into Shona’s eyes like he’d forgotten the cameras existed. And now they’re both out of the jungle, he’s already floated the idea of recording a song with her.

For fans crossing their fingers for a real-life duet of the romantic kind, that little hint was all the encouragement they needed.

