I’m A Celebrity viewers have defended Shona McGarty after she faced divided opinions about making this year’s final four.

On Friday night (December 5), two campmates were eliminated. Unfortunately for reality star Jack Osbourne and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, they received the least amount to be saved and said goodbye to the show.

Now, just four celebs remain — social media personality Angry Ginge, Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson, rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

Following last night’s episode, Shona has reached the final four (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers on Shona McGarty

Despite being the last woman standing in this series, many viewers appeared divided on whether Shona should have made the final four.

“Who’s voting Shona?” one user asked on X.

“Shona is a nice woman but I’m not sure she’s that deserving of being top four tbh,” another person shared.

“It’s a fix this year,” a third insisted.

“Please don’t get me wrong, I think Shona’s a lovely person, but just not top four material,” a fourth remarked.

“Ruby or Lisa deserves,” another expressed, to which someone replied: “This!! Both should’ve outlasted her!”

Shona was reunited with her sister (Credit: ITV)

‘Leave her alone!’

On the other hand, many came for Shona’s defense and are happy to see her make it so far.

“Shona is amazing! Leave her alone!!! Clearly, people are loving her,” one declared.

“I’d absolutely LOVE it if Ar Shona beat the odds and takes home the crown. My queen of the jungle GET VOTING FOLKS! #ImACeleb,” another said.

“Shona last girl standing. Bloody brilliant woman, a pure soul and it’s good to see her shine,” a third expressed.

“I love those boys but I wouldn’t be mad if Shona won,” another wrote.

The remaining campmates, before the double elimination, were also reunited with their families. The emotional episode saw Shona share a reunion with her sister Camilla after not seeing her in weeks.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday December 6, 2025.

