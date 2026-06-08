‘Scarred for life’: Viewers left traumatised by finale of Channel 4’s Tip Toe and have a warning for others

Tip Toe is now available to stream in full on Channel 4, and viewers who’ve made it to the finale have been left “traumatised”.

The new drama, created by Russell T Davies, follows neighbours Leo (Alan Cumming) and Clive (David Morrissey). Leo is an outgoing and proudly queer man who runs a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village. Clive, meanwhile, is a bitter and deeply insecure bigot.

The first episode opened with a shocking image: Cumming’s character hanging from a lamppost as horrified screams rang out beneath him.

Across the series, viewers learn exactly what led to that devastating moment. And if you’ve made it to the end, you can watch the Tip Toe finale now via Channel 4’s website and app.

***Warning: spoilers for Tip Toe ahead***

Tip Toe doesn’t end well for anyone (Credit: Channel 4)

Tip Toe ending leaves viewers ‘in tears’

In the closing moments of Tip Toe, Clive, consumed by anger over his son’s sexuality, his other son’s OnlyFans account and Leo’s very existence, orders his football mates to “string up” Leo.

The group use cable to hoist him from a lamppost outside his home. Clive also spots Zee (Iz Hesketh), Leo’s trans colleague, but she manages to get back inside before the mob can reach her.

It’s effectively a public lynching.

After the group flee the scene, the episode lingers on the horrific aftermath. Characters including Stephanie (Elizabeth Berrington) and Marie (Pooky Quesnel) are left screaming and sobbing in shock.

“I’m genuinely in tears,” one person wrote on X.

“Those final 10 minutes absolutely wrecked me. Even though you knew what was coming, it was horrifying to watch,” another added.

Over on Reddit, one viewer commented: “I am shocked, it is amazing, traumatic and mentally scarring… this show is still amazing, though mentally and emotionally challenging to almost breaking point for me.”

“I have no idea how I’ll be able to unwind enough to sleep tonight,” another wrote.

“It made me feel so anxious and nauseous,” a third viewer commented.

“Very dark and very believable something like that could happen. Insane television,” a fourth added.

‘I think something big’s gonna happen’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Tip Toe stars say finale is a ‘wake-up call’

Speaking to Radio Times, Cumming said the events of the finale felt frighteningly plausible.

“It completely could happen.

“This is about forcing people to reckon with where we are… and hopefully start to change that. And it has to come from our leaders, they need to speak out more, and say, ‘No, this is wrong, this is disgusting, we’re not going to countenance it.'”

Davies was equally blunt.

In his view, “the actual event of this, the public nature of this is where we are heading”.

“We are living in a Britain now where some people, some politicians even, will happily talk about the burning down of hotels with migrants in them,” he told Channel 4.

“When a woman is imprisoned for encouraging that act, she becomes a folk hero. So, all steps are on this road. This is not a fantasy. You can see the steps we are taking to get there. We are on a road towards terror.”

Read more: The best movies you can watch on Channel 4 now

Tip Toe is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

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