Princess and Junior Andre have hinted they would jump at the chance to head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle together, more than two decades after their famous parents found love on the ITV show.

The siblings appeared on This Morning on Monday (July 27), where they chatted to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about following in Katie Price and Peter Andre’s footsteps.

Princess and Junior Andre hint at I’m A Celebrity appearance

The pair didn’t hide their enthusiasm when the conversation turned to the hit reality series. Revealing their dream, they said: “We want to be the first siblings to compete on I’m A Celeb.”

Junior also opened up about their close relationship, saying: “Our bond as brother and sister is so strong,” before Princess added that they are “like best friends.”

Alison joked that they were the original “Jungle Babies” before asking whether they would ever take part in the programme themselves.

Princess replied: “They all sound like amazing ideas… can’t confirm or deny!”

Dermot then pointed out how fitting it would be, saying: “I’m A Celeb would be really surreal because you’ve been the only Jungle Babies, so if you did get offered that, would you do it?… It would be a full circle moment!”

Keeping fans guessing, Princess smiled: “We’re just waiting for the offer.”

Princess and Junior appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Why the jungle would mean so much to Princess and Junior

The idea of the pair entering the jungle carries extra significance because of their family history. Katie Price and Peter Andre famously met during the third series of I’m A Celebrity before marrying in 2005.

The former couple welcomed Junior, now 21, and Princess, 19, before separating and divorcing in 2009, making the prospect of the siblings joining the show a true full-circle moment.

The brother and sister also reflected on growing up in front of the cameras, explaining that appearing on television has always felt natural after featuring in their parents’ reality shows.

Princess also spoke about filming The Princess Diaries, which follows her life on ITVX and STV Player.

She said: “Mum is a character, and she basically has no filter. I love her so much.”

Princess added: “It is funny to film with her because I actually said my show is PG, well meant to be PG, and then she comes on it. It’s so funny.”

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