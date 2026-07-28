Dan Osborne sparked an angry response after trolls targeted photos of the former TOWIE star with his kids.

Dan, 35, addressed the comments on Instagram Stories yesterday (July 27). He said he had deleted nasty remarks from family posts.

His comments came amid his split from wife and actress Jacqueline Jossa. One photo showed his daughters after a trip to London.

He also shared another picture with his son after taking him to see Bruno Mars. Dan opened his message with: “Hello people, just a little rant from me. So this is gonna have to go over two videos.”

Dan hit back at online trolls (Credit: Instagram Story)

Dan Osborne hits back at trolls after sharing photos with his kids

Dan explained what upset him. He said: “I posted a picture of me and my kids, obviously posted the picture of me and my girls when we went to London, had a beautiful time and the same happened when I posted with Ted as well when I took him to Bruno Mars.”

He said strangers kept leaving negative remarks under those posts. Dan told followers: “I find myself having to delete negative comments from people on pictures of me and my kids.”

He added: “I don’t understand why anyone should have to do that, and also I do appreciate the nice comments of course.”

Dan also pushed back on praise for being present as a father. He said: “There are people who say thing like, ‘well done for stepping up’ or being a good dad or whatever. I don’t ever want praise for that because I think that’s what every man should do for their kids.”

He widened the point beyond his own page. Dan said: “I also don’t understand why anyone should have to delete any comments on any picture.”

He continued: “All of us are different, all of us are cracking on with our own lives, doing our own thing, we’re all from different thoughts and different beliefs.”

‘They look like their probably married to their own brothers or sisters’

Dan then turned his anger on the people behind the abuse. He said: “There should never be any negative comments. When you look at the people who leave these negative comments, you look on it, these people are not [bleep]ing normal.”

He added: “They look like their auditioning for The Hills Have Eyes movie, they look like their probably married to their own brothers or sisters, they’re not normal people.”

Dan continued: “Someone has to say it, I don’t like to be judgemental but you’re not normal.”

He finished: “And if you do view yourself as normal and you are one that trolls people and leaves negative comments, then I promise you you’re not normal. “You need to take a long hard look at yourself, you’re [bleep]ing weird, just be nice or don’t say nothing.”

Dan later said he felt better after getting it “off my chest”. He also thanked people who continue to support him.

Dan is dad to daughters Ella, 11, and Mia, eight, with Jacqueline, 33. He is also father to son Teddy, 12, from a previous relationship.

Dan Osbourne’s children Dan Osbourne has three children. Ella, 11, with Jacqueline Jossa

Mia, 8, with Jacqueline Jossa

Teddy, 12, from a previous relationship Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne married in 2017 after beginning their relationship in 2013.