Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Cassie leaves the cobbles in dangerous scenes

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Cassie Plummer says an emotional goodbye to Weatherfield after her life falls apart. Elsewhere, Dylan Wilson is left unconscious after a shocking attack, while Kit Green uncovers a major clue in his investigation into Theo’s murder.

Here’s everything happening in Coronation Street next week.

1. Cassie says an emotional goodbye in Coronation Street spoilers

After being discovered slumped in the cab office with a bottle of whisky, Cassie wakes up on Sally’s sofa as Tim explains everything that’s happened.

Heartbroken after Steve ended their relationship and Tyrone threw her out, Cassie reveals she’s secured a cleaning job on a cruise ship.

Before leaving, she shares an emotional farewell with Hope, Ruby and Dorin, and Fiz gives her a treasured family photo to remember them by.

2. Cassie finds herself in danger

Cassie arranges to meet Steve in the precinct, but things take a worrying turn when Ross arrives before him.

He offers her a lift, but after she gets into the car he locks the doors and speeds away just as Steve appears. Has Cassie unknowingly put herself in danger?

3. Ross is keeping secrets

Ross tells Fiz and Tyrone that he’s considering moving closer to them, but Fiz quickly makes it clear she’s not keen on the idea.

Later, Steve confronts Ross about giving Cassie a lift. Ross initially denies it, but after Steve reveals he saw Cassie get into his car, he changes his story and insists he dropped her at Piccadilly Station. But what is Ross really hiding?

Ross later starts his first day working at the prison, while Fiz admits she’s still missing Cassie and hasn’t warmed to him.

4. Tim catches up with cousin Richie

Tim gets an unexpected surprise when his cousin Richie turns up as a passenger in the precinct.

With Sally away, Tim invites Richie home for drinks, leaving Steve feeling left out as the cousins reminisce about old times.

Richie later confides that his marriage is in trouble, prompting Tim to offer him somewhere to stay.

5. Betsy reaches out to Dylan

Betsy tells Ryan she wants to speak to Dylan, despite knowing Lisa won’t approve.

Ryan helps arrange a meeting, and Betsy reassures Dylan that she doesn’t blame him for everything that’s happened. However, their conversation is interrupted when Lisa arrives. How will she respond?

6. Dylan is left unconscious in Coronation Street spoilers

Dylan faces more backlash as Brody steps in to defend Betsy.

After witnessing Betsy struggle with her speech, Lauren becomes determined that Dylan should face the consequences. Brody confronts him in the café and the argument escalates before Nina intervenes.

Later, Dylan is discovered unconscious in the precinct. But who attacked him?

Sean immediately accuses Brody of assaulting Dylan, but Dylan insists Brody wasn’t responsible. Is he hiding the truth?

7. Lauren leaves Betsy alone

Lauren and Betsy’s relationship hits another obstacle after an argument ends with Lauren storming out and abandoning her.

When Lauren returns, she finds Carla comforting an upset Betsy after she’s had an accident. Furious, Carla criticises Lauren for leaving her on her own.

Lauren later apologises to Betsy for walking away, but can they move forward?

8. Debbie fears for her future in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie is left deeply shaken after meeting Sadie, a woman who struggles to recognise her own daughter.

Having promised Ronnie she’ll stop drinking to protect her brain, Debbie can’t ignore the similarities she sees in Sienna’s heartbreaking situation.

Meanwhile, Asha and Bernie try to help Sienna find suitable care for her mum, but things go badly wrong when Sienna’s mum realises what’s happening and panics. As Asha updates Dev, Ronnie quietly listens with growing concern.

Determined to support Debbie, Ronnie later admits to James that taking her away on holiday may not have been the best idea after overhearing Asha and Sienna discussing dementia care. He reassures Debbie that when the time comes, he’ll make sure she has the support of a carer.

9. Kit uncovers a clue

Kit confides in Bethany about Gary’s role in covering up Theo’s murder.

After Jay hands over a hard drive full of data, Kit explains that proving Gary stopped Sarah from going to the police could help reduce her sentence. As he searches through Gary’s phone records, he makes an intriguing discovery.

Later, Kit tells Gary that there’s a surprise waiting for him at the flat. But what has he found?