As Tyrone rushes to save Summer, huge Coronation Street ‘clue’ he’s just landed himself in prison for Carl car crush

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, June 8), Tyrone Dobbs finally decided to come clean to Fiz Stape about Carl Webster’s car crash, as the pressure of recent events began to take its toll.

Fiz was left furious with Tyrone after it emerged his actions had landed Summer Spellman in serious trouble, when he may have been able to stop her from facing prison in the first place.

But although Tyrone has since had something of a change of heart and has now gone off to try and help the jailed woman, there’s a very real chance his own past actions could soon see him behind bars too.

Tyrone told Fiz the truth (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s confession in Coronation Street

Guilty Tyrone learned about Summer’s time in hospital and the shocking lengths she went to, including turning off her insulin pump in an attempt to make herself ill just to avoid prison.

Back at home, he eventually admitted everything to Fiz. Tyrone revealed he had actually seen Summer on the Street on the night of Theo’s death, meaning he could have backed up her story all along. Instead, his silence helped land her in prison.

When Fiz demanded to know why he hadn’t spoken up, Tyrone confessed he was terrified of what would happen to him if he admitted he hadn’t been at Carla and Lisa’s wedding that night. He explained that he had gone into the garage and tried to film Carl tampering with the brakes on Kevin’s car.

However, things went wrong when he accidentally knocked a car jack, which caused the crash. Ronnie then stepped in to take Carl to hospital while Tyrone ran back to the wedding to cover his tracks.

Tyrone was also convinced Carl remembered everything. And, he was right. In a bid to protect himself, Tyrone then blackmailed Carl, revealing he had footage from the garage.

The video showed the crash was accidental, but also made it clear Carl had been deliberately trying to harm Kevin and possibly even kill him. With that, Carl appeared to agree to keep quiet.

By the end of the episode, Tyrone and Fiz headed to the police station as Tyrone told Gary of a ‘new’ memory. He claimed he suddenly remembered seeing Summer on the night of the murder, changing his earlier version of events.

Tyrone tried to save Summer (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘hint’ Tyrone could be heading for prison

Tyrone is now playing a dangerous game by changing his story to the police. Not only does it undermine what he originally told them, but it also places him at the scene of the Street on the night of Theo’s death, rather than being at the wedding all night.

With Carl now aware Tyrone caused the car crash, any move to go to the police could leave Tyrone exposed with no protection left. If Carl got hold of the footage and destroyed it, Tyrone could find himself in serious trouble while Carl walks away clear.

So was Tyrone’s decision tonight to protect Summer and blackmail Carl a clear hint that prison could be looming, potentially even on a manslaughter charge?

Later this week, Fiz and Tyrone face a difficult decision. They both debate what to do with the car crash footage. Will they hand it over to the police, and if they do, what could that mean for Tyrone’s future?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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