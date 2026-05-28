All the ‘signs’ Tyrone could be behind Carl’s car crush in Coronation Street after suspicious call

Tyrone Dobbs raised plenty of eyebrows by the end of tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, May 28) after making a very mysterious phone call.

Telling someone he needed to talk about the night Theo was murdered, Tyrone instantly set alarm bells ringing for viewers. And with him already caught lying about seeing Summer Spellman that same night, fans are now convinced he’s covering up something huge.

Now, viewers think they may have worked out the truth behind Carl Webster’s car crush attack.

Tyrone lied to Lisa (Credit: ITV)

1. Tyrone lied about seeing Summer in Coronation Street

Summer Spellman was questioned again recently when she suddenly remembered a key witness who could support her version of events.

Reflecting on the night Theo died, Summer admitted she’d had an altercation with him inside the flat before heading outside to collect her dropped phone.

Tyrone had been on the Street at the time and saw Summer leave. He then looked up and saw Theo alive in the window moments later.

But when DS Connor-Swain later questioned Tyrone, he denied seeing Summer at all. A flashback then confirmed to viewers that Tyrone had lied because he absolutely had seen her.

His refusal to support Summer’s story led to her being charged and sent to prison. And that’s exactly why fans think there must be something much bigger at stake for Tyrone.

Viewers are now wondering whether Tyrone lied to protect himself over what really happened to Carl Webster.

One fan wrote on X: “Tyrone is claiming he never saw Summer, which makes me wonder if he’s guilty of what happened to Carl and doesn’t wanna be caught about that. I’m now thinking it wasn’t Ronnie now.”

2. He claimed he was at the wedding ‘all night’

During his conversation with police, Tyrone insisted he’d been at the wedding “all night” and therefore never saw Summer outside.

Fans think that detail could end up being very important.

By placing himself away from the Street, Tyrone effectively gave himself an alibi if questions were ever asked about Carl’s accident.

And with Carl known for holding grudges, viewers think Tyrone may have wanted to protect himself before the truth eventually came out.

One fan commented online: “So Tyrone dropped the car on Carl then.”

Tyrone was acting shifty (Credit: ITV)

3. Tyrone’s suspicious phone call

The biggest clue came right at the end of tonight’s episode when Tyrone made a secretive phone call after clearly struggling with guilt over Summer being behind bars.

He told the mystery person they needed to discuss what happened on the night Theo was murdered – and fans immediately became suspicious.

While viewers don’t believe Tyrone was involved in Theo’s death itself, they do think he could be referring to another major event from that night.

Many now suspect Ronnie Bailey could also be involved, with fans theorising the pair may have worked together to injure Carl.

One viewer questioned: “Was Tyrone maybe helping Ronnie clean up the garage when he saw Summer?”

Whatever the truth is, it’s clear Tyrone is hiding something. Just how far does this secret go though?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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