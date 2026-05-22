Coronation Street viewers convinced Tyrone is behind Carl attack after Summer letdown

Coronation Street fans think they’ve uncovered the real reason Tyrone Dobbs lied to the police in tonight’s episode – and it could change everything for Summer Spellman.

During Friday’s (May 22) trip to Weatherfield, Tyrone failed to back up Summer’s version of events after Theo Silverton’s death, despite a flashback confirming he did actually see her that night. Now, viewers are convinced his silence is hiding a much darker secret.

Tyrone didn’t help Summer (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone refuses to help Summer in Coronation Street

Summer found herself under pressure once again as DS Connor-Swain continued to question her over Theo’s death. Lisa Swain pushed Summer for answers about where she had been that night and why she initially denied seeing Theo before he died.

Admitting she panicked because she knew it looked suspicious, Summer insisted she had nothing to do with Theo’s death.

When Lisa questioned her about the brooch found with Theo’s blood on it, Summer explained that it must have come loose when Theo grabbed her during their confrontation. She continued to maintain that Theo was alive when she ran from the flat.

Later, Summer remembered that Tyrone Dobbs had spotted her on the Street that night after she returned to collect her smashed phone. However, when Lisa questioned Tyrone, he denied ever leaving the wedding celebrations.

A flashback later confirmed that Summer had been telling the truth all along. So, why did Tyrone choose to lie?

Carl was crushed under the car (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers convinced Tyrone is covering up another crime

Viewers now believe Tyrone’s lie could be linked to the incident involving Carl Webster’s car collapse.

Fans have connected the dots and think Tyrone denied seeing Summer because admitting he was out on the Street that night would place him near the scene of Carl’s accident. By claiming he stayed at the wedding all evening, he removes himself as a possible suspect if questions are later raised over the attack.

Many viewers had originally suspected Ronnie Bailey was responsible, but now attention has shifted firmly onto Tyrone.

One fan wrote on social media: “So after hearing Summer’s been charged, Tyrone will have to come forward and admit he was the one to let the car down on Carl, and I think it might be Gary and Sarah’s turn to explain there whereabouts next week.”

Another shared: “Tyrone is lying. Collaborating Summer’s story would mean implicating himself in the attack on Carl.”

A third viewer posted: “What is Tyrone hiding? Think he is the one that dropped the car on Carl that night.”

But, is Tyrone really covering his tracks?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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