Coronation Street fans think Sarah’s behaviour gives away key Theo murder ‘clue’ after Summer arrest

Summer Spellman found herself under arrest in Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, May 21) – but while the police closed in on her, viewers became convinced somebody else could be hiding an even darker secret.

And now, fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ who really killed Theo Silverton, with suspicion growing around Sarah Platt after another tense episode.

DS Connor-Swain came to arrest Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer arrested in Corrie after trying to flee

Things took a dramatic turn for Summer when she headed into Roy’s Rolls and accidentally overheard George and Christina discussing her situation.

The pair admitted Summer’s position wasn’t looking good. Especially after police discovered she’d lied about where she was on the night Theo died. Even so, both George and Christina insisted they didn’t believe she was capable of murder.

But for Summer, hearing arrest talk was enough to send her spiralling. Panicked and emotional, she quickly decided the best option was to leave Weatherfield behind and flee to America.

Todd tried to reason with her, but the conversation soon became heated. Summer admitted she had seen Theo on the night he died. Terrified she may have been the last person to see him alive before the killer, she then turned her anger on Todd and blamed him for bringing Theo into their lives.

After eventually apologising, Todd agreed to help her escape. However, before they could get anywhere, DS Connor-Swain arrived and arrested Summer.

What Todd didn’t realise was that George had already informed the police about Summer’s whereabouts on the night of Theo’s murder.

Something has been affecting Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s ‘strange’ behaviour

Away from Summer’s arrest, Sarah continued to raise eyebrows with her strange behaviour.

During tonight’s episode, she lashed out at colleagues at work. This prompted Carla to hand some of her responsibilities over to Michael as it became clear Sarah was struggling.

Ever since the attack on the night Theo died, Sarah hasn’t seemed like herself. With Kit away on secondment, she’s also admitted she feels increasingly unsafe.

After being knocked out by Jodie, Sarah has been relying on alcohol. And, she’s been struggling to keep her emotions in check. But viewers have also noticed how anxious she becomes every time a new suspect in Theo’s murder is mentioned – whether it’s Gary or Summer.

That’s now led some fans to wonder whether Sarah knows more than she’s letting on.

Coronation Street fans suspect Sarah killed Theo

On the night Theo was killed, Sarah disappeared for a period of time after leaving the wedding and before making it back to the Platts. And with her fiercely protective nature towards Todd, some viewers are convinced she may have confronted Theo herself.

One fan theory online suggested: “As it’s been announced that it will be a shock who the killer is, is it possible that Sarah did it before Jodie knocked her out? She’s very protective of Todd and I’m not convinced that she’d be as jumpy as she is simply because of her being attacked.”

Another fan wrote: “What if Sarah is so jumpy not because of the attack but because she’s the one that killed Theo?.” and a third person shared: “She’s definitely got something to do with it.”

Could Sarah really be hiding the truth about Theo’s murder, or is Coronation Street leading viewers in the wrong direction?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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