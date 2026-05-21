Race Across the World fans thrilled as Jo and Kush are crowned this year’s winners of BBC show

Jo and Kush are the winners of Race Across the World 2026 after a dramatic final leg through the snowy landscapes of Mongolia.

The best friends reached the eighth and final checkpoint first and opened the guest book to discover it was empty.

In a first for the BBC series, the final checkpoint was set in deep snow beside a freezing lake.

As they arrived, the pair shouted: “We did it. We won!”

Jo and Kush are the winners of Race Across the World 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Kush then told his friend: “I can’t put it into words bro!” Jo replied: “That’s how I feel bro.”

Reflecting on their win, Jo said: “The dream from the start was opening the final book and seeing it empty, so that actually happening… it’s hard to get my head around it.”

Kush added: “I hope we did Liverpool proud. Big up scousers!”

Close behind them were Harrison and Katie, and Molly and Andrew.

The three teams found themselves racing head to head in the final stretch after a tense and unpredictable last leg.

Mark and his sister in law Margo also completed the race despite falling 400km behind the other teams.

Race Across the World 2026 final

Tonight’s episode saw the teams travel from Kharkhorin to Hatgal in Mongolia.

They were given two route choices. One offered paved roads and transport options including taxis, buses and trains. However, it added a 500km detour to the journey.

The second option was more direct but involved mountains, dirt tracks and relying entirely on hitchhiking.

Jo and Kush left first after winning leg seven. They picked the direct route and hitchhiked to Ulaanbaatar to catch a train.

However, after arriving, they discovered there were no trains until the following evening.

Jo admitted: “We may have made a really bad decision.”

Andrew and Molly left next and also chose the direct route. With a healthy amount of money left in their budget, they paid for private taxis.

Molly and Andrew had a big disaster during their final leg (Credit: BBC)

One taxi cost them £155, with Molly joking: “I only let [Andrew] eat crisp sandwiches for six weeks!”

Harrison and Katie also took the direct route and managed to travel hundreds of kilometres for very little money thanks to the generosity of locals.

Despite leaving more than 23-hours behind Jo and Kush, they clawed back time with a free 220km lift.

Mark and Margo, who had just nine per cent of their original budget left, also attempted to hitchhike their way to the finish.

Molly and Andrew hit disaster

Every team faced challenges during the final leg, but Molly and Andrew suffered the biggest setback.

The pair realised there were several towns in Mongolia with the same name.

After arriving in Jargalant to meet their next driver, they discovered they were in the wrong Jargalant.

Molly and Andrew believed they had pointed to the correct place on the map while arranging transport the previous night. However, after speaking to their guest house host on the phone, they realised there had been a misunderstanding.

The mistake forced them into a 400km detour back the way they had come.

Molly was left in tears, but the pair quickly adapted. They found a home stay through the jobs directory and earned money herding cattle before getting back on route.

Despite the delay, they remained close behind the leading teams.

Mark and Margo managed to complete the race (Credit: BBC)

Jo and Kush are Race Across the World 2026 winners

Before the final sprint, the teams reflected on their experiences during the race.

Kush said he wanted to treat his younger brothers to burgers and milkshakes. He also revealed he planned to buy his mum “the finest food” and help her get onto the property ladder.

Jo admitted the experience had inspired him to travel more.

Mark said the race had made him want to be “more spontaneous”. Margo reflected on how much closer she and Mark had become during the journey.

“Julia wouldn’t be able to believe it,” she said, referencing her late sister and Mark’s late wife.

Meanwhile, Andrew told Molly: “Now you’re fit for the world.”

Harrison said he wanted to “enjoy life more”, while Katie realised how resilient she could be.

Jo and Kush eventually reached the final checkpoint first. Molly and Andrew finished second, while Harrison and Katie came third.

Mark and Margo arrived 25 hours later.

Jo and Kush made it to the eighth and final checkpoint first (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled for Jo and Kush

This year’s Race Across the World saw the teams travel 12,000km through eight countries.

After winning the race, Jo and Kush have taken home the £20,000 prize.

Viewers at home were delighted the lads won, with one writing on X: “I am SO pleased for Jo and Kush, I could literally cry.”

Another added: “Made up for those lads winning #RATW great bunch of contestants tho.”

And a third penned: “So pleased for them!! Would have been happy for any of the teams tbh. So pleased for Jo and Kush though!”

Congratulations to them both. Milkshakes all round!

Read more: ‘Worst day of my life’; Race Across the World’s Molly reflects on dad Andrew’s brush with death

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