Statement shared as ‘talented’ Lucciano and grandad Frankie ‘snubbed’ from BGT semi-final: ‘This is a joke!’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have been left up in arms after adorable double act Lucciano and his grandad Frankie failed to make it through to the live BGT semi-finals, despite impressing the judges with a full house of four yeses.

And now, a rather unexpected reason behind the decision has seemingly emerged, leaving fans even more baffled.

Lucciano and Frankie were given four yeses (Credit: ITV)

Lucciano and Frankie miss out on BGT semi-final

Lucciano and Frankie, who melted hearts with their audition performance of One Direction’s History, have revealed they had not been selected for this weekend’s final semi-final.

Despite earning four enthusiastic yeses from the judges and plenty of praise on the night, the duo confirmed they had not progressed to the live shows.

Taking to Instagram, Lucciano shared a photo of the pair performing on stage and broke the news directly to fans.

“ANNOUNCEMENT [horn emojis]. NO SEMIFINAL FOR LUCCIANO & GRANDAD,” he wrote.

“4 yeses from the judges, a viral social media explosion, the whole nation rooting for us, and over 50 MILLION views across all social platforms,” he continued.

“Unfortunately!! We haven’t made it through to the semi-finals amongst such an incredible and talented group of acts on Series 19.”

The young performer went on to thank both the judges and viewers for their support, reflecting on what he described as an unforgettable experience.

The duo aren’t in the live semi-final (Credit: ITV)

Lucciano and Frankie address semi-final snub

“What an AMAZING opportunity and experience to take away with me forever. Surprising my Grandad was truly magical, and performing in front of Simon Cowell was a dream come true,” he said.

He added: “Thank you all so much for the support — the likes, the love, the shares, the follows and all the positive comments. Me and my Grandad want to thank each and every one of you for all the love and support you’ve shown us.”

Lucciano also thanked the production team behind the show, including @antanddec, and teased what could come next, writing: “So… what’s next for Lucciano & Frankie? STAY TUNED.”

Frankie also jumped into the comments, saying: “Thank you so much @bgt for the opportunity to perform on series 19, good luck to all the remaining semi-finalists, and we will be back.”

Fans are furious not to see the pair perform again (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as duo miss out

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react, with many expressing shock and disappointment at the decision.

“WHAT!!!!? Massive mistake @bgt, this duo is just what we all want. Let’s have a public vote, surely at least a ‘wild card!’?” one wrote.

“Whaaaaaat!? You guys are so talented, maybe next time! See you soon xx,” said another.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for you to appear in the semi-final. BGT this is a joke [fuming emojis]. Wishing you and your grandad all the very best for the future. You are the winner of hearts! You won the hearts of the nation!” added a third.

Another questioned the decision directly, asking: “What, why? What’s going on? @frankiejohns58, this has never happened before! Please explain @bgt.”

One viewer attempted to clarify the process in the comments, writing: “Basically, it’s like X Factor and Pop Idol was….the acts that go through don’t actually go through to the semis, but then the judges pick who goes through out of the ones who got through in the auditions.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: ‘You hardly ever hugged us’: KSI’s words to his dad explains why he was left in tears at Sonny Green’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final audition

BGT continues on Saturday (May 23) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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