Brenda Edwards sparks weight-loss jab speculation as she declares: ‘It’s not for people to comment’

Brenda Edwards addressed her recent weight loss on Loose Women today – but after avoiding a discussion on weight-loss jabs, viewers took to social media to speculate over how she did it.

Today’s panel (May 21) saw Brenda join anchor Charlene White, Katie Piper and Judi Love. And, after speaking about Jack Osbourne being criticised over his weight loss, Charlene asked Brenda for her take.

Brenda Edwards sat out the conversation when talk turned to weight-loss jabs (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards addresses her weight loss

The singer said: “I think your personal preference is your personal preference and you should just be allowed to do your thing.

“As long as you’re healthy, because there are so many different medical conditions that could result in your putting on weight or losing weight. It’s not for people to comment,” she added.

The panelist then spoke about her recent weight loss. She said: “I’ve had people, since I’ve lost some weight – and let me add I’m very happy with my weight loss – saying I hope she’s not ill again or is something yanging her out [sic]. I’ve had a range.

“For me, I’m very happy with my size. I used to be this size many years before I came onto the telly, so people just don’t know me at that weight,” she added.

Brenda then confirmed that she’s “much happier” now – perhaps due to her new man – and added: “I’m embracing it. It’s a sadness when you can’t just live your life and be who you want to be.”

Brenda has lost weight recently, through diet and exercise (Credit: Splash News)

‘A lot of people say the jabs are cheating’

Talk then turned to the weight-loss jabs, with Katie saying: “I actually think it’s to do with the snobbery and passive aggressiveness around the weight-loss jab. People are indirectly trying to say has he lost weight on the jab?

“We don’t know that and I don’t think it really matters,” she said, as the camera panned to a straight-faced Brenda.

“A lot of people say it’s cheating or it’s not valid and want to tear people down about it. However you lose weight, it’s hard. And if somebody has got to a place of being more confident and more happy, can’t we just be pleased for them?”

But Brenda not joining in with Katie led to comments online. Ironic, really, given the subject of the discussion was: “When is it okay to comment on someone’s weight?”

Brenda changed her diet after being diagnosed with cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Brenda cruelly told ‘bin the jabs’

“Has Brenda Edwards had the weight-loss jab?” asked one.

“She doesn’t suit the skinny look. Bin the jabs, sweetheart,” another keyboard warrior advised. “Brenda, admit you have taken Mounjaro!” a third commented.

How Brenda Edwards lost weight

Brenda recently revealed she’d dropped three dress sizes – insisting she did it through diet and exercise, not weight-loss jabs.

She transformed her diet after her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis, she said, and swims regularly.

“Since my cancer I researched what I should eat. I was eating a lot of processed foods and not a lot of veg, so spinach is my best friend. I love broccoli, salmon and chicken, and I try to stay away from sugars and white wine and be sensible,” she said.

ED! contacted Brenda’s reps for comment.

Read more: Loose Women backlash as panel accused of ‘celebrating child marriage’

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