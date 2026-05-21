Tracy Shaw debuts pixie cut before undergoing cancer treatment: ‘Brave and beautiful’

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw has made an incredible gesture as she debuted a new haircut ahead of her chemotherapy, amid her cancer battle.

The star, 52, announced her breast cancer diagnosis last month in an emotional Instagram video.

Tracy was diagnosed with breast cancer recently (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Shaw’s breast cancer diagnosis

In a video for her 11.9k followers to see last month, Maxine Peacock actor Tracy revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Originally, I was going to be having surgery in two weeks, but because my results have come back that I am HER2 positive, it means I have to have chemo for five months,” she said.

“Then [there is] hopefully surgery to have lumps removed and take the lymph glands out so they can do some more tests. And possibly more surgery before radiotherapy,” she then said.

“My diagnosis of breast cancer. So the journey begins …..Love to everyone who is also going through this journey, looking forward to hearing from you all, especially you amazing survivors,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Shaw (@tracy.k.shaw)

Tracy Shaw donates hair to kids’ cancer charity

Now, in a new update, Tracy has showed off her new look after undergoing a haircut ahead of her chemotherapy.

The soap star is now rocking a pixie cut, which she proudly showed off on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, May 20).

“To all you cancer survivors, I’m coming,” the star captioned the post.

In another post, the star also revealed that she was donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust. The charity provides real, free wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions, such as alopecia.

Tracy shared a video of her haircut on her Instagram. In the video, the star could be smiling through tears as she held the hair that she would be donating.

She also showed off her stunning new pixie cut.

“Hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. Another step on this breast cancer journey,” she captioned the video.

“Goodbye for now crazy hair. Before chemo takes you away completely, I will enjoy what’s left for now,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Shaw (@tracy.k.shaw)

Fans gush over Tracy’s gesture

Tracy’s fans were quick to take to the comment section to gush over the star’s gesture.

“Wow, Tracy short hair looks amazing on you. And amazing that you could donate to Princess Trust,” one wrote.

“You look amazing.. and don’t forget.. it will grow back.. Good luck on your chemo journey. Be that arse kicker,” another said.

“It really suits you , you are beautiful whatever and what a lovely thing to do with the hair you have had cut off. You will smash this next chapter on your life and you will come out the other side even stronger,” a third wrote.

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