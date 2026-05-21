Katie Price defiant as she reveals she’s giving up on search for missing husband Lee Andrews in new statement

Katie Price has said she’s giving up on her search for missing husband Lee Andrews for the sake of her own sanity.

Speaking on today’s episode (May 21) of her The Katie Price Show podcast, the model said she’s “really concerned” but her life has to go on.

Lee last contacted Katie last Wednesday night (May 13), hours after he missed a planned appearance alongside her on Good Morning Britain.

Model Katie Price has shared her final statement on missing husband Lee Andrews (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price getting on with her life as husband Lee Andrews still missing

Uploading the new episode of her podcast this morning, Katie added the caption: “Lee’s disappearance is obviously very serious and I am really concerned. But I have to keep myself busy and keeping working is part of that.”

She added: “I’ve always loved doing the podcast with Soph [her sister Sophie Price] and I’m not going anywhere. So we are up to all of our usual antics, fun and games this week as usual.”

Speaking on her podcast, the model addressed the Lee situation further. She said: “There’s nothing I can do, nothing more that I can say. And the police are dealing with it. I’m just leaving it to the police.”

She then added: “I’m not going to talk about it anymore, I’m just staying quiet because it’s getting ridiculous now, people just taking the [bleep] out of everything. So the police are now handling it, the British police, British consulate, the Foreign Office, Interpol. They’re on the case looking for Lee.”

‘What am I supposed to do, sit here and cry?’

Katie continued: “All I can do is just get on with my life. I’ve got lots of exciting things coming up, and I’m just waiting for a call. What am I supposed to do? Sit here and cry and do nothing, stay in bed?

“So for my own sanity, I am taking a step back. I’ve got so many exciting things come up, and I’m not letting this ruin anything.”

Sharing an update on how she’s feeling today, Katie added: “So I feel a lot better today, a lot, lot, better today. Because it’s not in my hands, and I’m not going to make any comments anywhere anymore.”

She added: “I don’t know what’s true, what’s not true. My tentacles are up, my antennas are up, so I’ve decided to just take a step back from everything, assess everything in my way and just continue with my life and what will be, will be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE KATIE PRICE SHOW – podcast and YouTube channel (@thekatiepriceshow)

‘Stay strong!’

Fans were quick to offer support to the mum of five.

One commented: “Yes!! No one needs that level of deception. That’s the way to do it! Just keep going!” Another added: “Look after yourself. Put all your energy and love into yourself. You deserve that!”

A third commented: “Stay strong. You’re one hell of a woman.”

Read more: Lee Andrews case ‘cracked’ as insiders share ‘sign’ he’s faked his own kidnap

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