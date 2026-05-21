The curious case of Lee Andrews’ “kidnapping” has seemingly been cracked, with fresh claims the Dubai-based businessman may have ‘faked’ his own disappearance.

Katie Price’s husband, Lee, went quiet last week, claiming to his wife in a FaceTime call that he had been detained and was being taken to a black site near the Oman border. However, CID in Dubai has no record of the Brit being arrested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee Andrews ‘kidnapped’ as Katie Price expresses concern

Over the weekend, Katie expressed concern that Lee had been “kidnapped”. The last she had heard from him was on Wednesday (May 13) night. It came just days after his GMB interview snub.

Lee claimed he was on his way to the Dubai border in a bid to fly back to the UK. However, he is rumoured to have a travel ban, something he has denied.

Speaking on YouTube, Katie said: “I’ve had the head of CID in Dubai trying to track Lee, so far, I got a message this morning that no one can find anywhere in the country that Lee has been detained.”

She added: “I’m wondering if he’s been kidnapped because he was by the border. The unsettling thing for me, the last time I heard from him, he FaceTimed me, he had a hood on and said, ‘I’ve just been captured or arrested’ and had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and said ‘they’re coming back for me’.”

Lee has seemingly gone missing (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee’s bizarre boasts in the weeks before his ‘kidnapping’

Now, it’s been reported that in the weeks before Lee was “kidnapped”, he was boasting to “anyone that would listen” that he was an arms dealer.

A source said they think that these claims, along with his subsequent disappearance, are as though the businessman is “writing a storyline”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source alleged: “Lee said he had many jobs, one being an international arms dealer. He seemed really proud of it.”

They then continued, saying: “He boasted repeatedly to anyone who cared to listen that he worked with dangerous people. He bragged about it, and then he gets kidnapped.

“It’s almost as if he’s been writing a storyline,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie has been ‘ghosted’ by Lee (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Truth behind Lee Andrews’ ‘kidnapping’ as he ‘ghosts’ Katie Price

However, according to The Sun, Lee hasn’t actually been arrested or kidnapped. In fact, he is actually hiding out in a run-down villa in Dubai.

The article also claims that Lee is now wanted by Interpol after Herts Police, who are investigating claims made against him by an ex-girlfriend, escalated their case.

“In addition, Lee has NOT been kidnapped; he is simply in hiding after also ghosting his devastated wife for the past six days,” the article claimed.

“He is not dead. He is not in jail. And he has not been detained. Instead, he is squatting in a slightly run-down villa, frantically planning a route out of this ginormous hole he appears to have buried himself in, and is understood to be liaising with his few trusted contacts on a ‘burner phone’,” it then alleged.

The article also claimed that Lee has, in fact, “ghosted” Katie. She has been left “devastated” by the turn of events.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ mum U-turns on daughter-in-law Katie Price as she accuses her of ‘exploiting’ her ‘missing’ son

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