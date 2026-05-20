Venezuela Fury’s bridesmaid is already flogging her dress, and she’s not selling it for cheap!

Just days after she tied the knot, Venezuela Fury’s bridesmaid is now flogging her dress – but it’ll cost you an eye-watering amount.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris got married to her new hubby, Noah last weekend in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man. Around 120 guests were in attendance, including 18 bridesmaids.

For the big day, Venezuela wore a self-designed wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail. She also rocked some white Crocs under her dress.

But now, one of the bridesmaids has revealed she is selling her dress from the big day as she is “broke” and could “use the money”.

Venezuela got married last weekend (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Venezuela Fury’s bridesmaid selling dress

Just days after Venezuela and Noah got married, one of her bridesmaids has now decided to sell her dress.

Libby Peat took to TikTok this week and shared a slew of photos of her posing in the gorgeous blue dress that was handmade by the online shop Mode Mwah.

The satin frock boasts a plunging neckline and has embroidered yellow and blue rhinestones around the décolletage area.

The dress is being sold for more than £500+ online (Credit: TikTok)

Libby wrote on the first photo: “Who wants to buy my bridesmaid dress super broke rn could use the money.” Meanwhile in the caption, Libby wrote: “I’m being dead srs [serious] taking offers.”

Libby – seen in the photo – is selling her wedding dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much is the bridesmaid dress?

The gorgeous dress is currently up for sale on Vinted and is going for an eye-watering £500.

Rushing to the comments section, social media users shared their thoughts. One person said: “Sure your mate would be thrilled!?”

Someone else defended Libby. They penned: “So many petty comments leave the gal alone it’s not like she’s going to wear it again.”

Venezuela and Noah’s and wedding took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist on the Isle of Man. And as expected, the Tyson family pulled out all of the stops for the special day.

Venezuela had 18 bridesmaids and around 120 guests for the elaborate ceremony. Peter Andre also performed at the swanky do as well. What’s more, later on during the reception, things took a dramatic turn after a drunken brawl broke out.

Peter Andre had just ended his set when officers were reportedly called to the venue by hotel staff, after tipsy partygoers started arguing among themselves.

An unidentified man in his twenties was later held after four police cars arrived at the venue. Photos obtained by MailOnline show the man being taken to a van, minutes after the newly-married couple had taken to the dance floor.

The publication claims the man was arrested following an allegation of disorderly behaviour.

Read more: Exactly how 16-year-old Venezuela Fury was allowed to get married as Paris and Tyson face intense backlash

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