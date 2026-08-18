Celebrity MasterChef horror as Joe Pasquale’s fingers pour with blood as show returns for new series

Joe Pasquale has left Celebrity MasterChef’s new judging duo Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli stunned after repeatedly cutting himself during the BBC show.

The new series kicks off tonight, with comedian Joe diving straight into his Signature Dish challenge.

Joe, 64, hopes to impress Grace and Giorgio with his self invented Frankenstein Pie.

Joe Pasquale suffers multiple injuries in Celebrity MasterChef 2026 (Credit: BBC)

However, things quickly get messy as Joe gets carried away with the super sharp knives and scissors in the famous MasterChef kitchen.

Grace and her new co judge Giorgio cannot believe what they are seeing as blood pours from Joe’s fingers across his cooking station.

It is certainly a dramatic way to begin the new series of Celebrity MasterChef!

Joe Pasquale suffers multiple injuries in Celebrity MasterChef 2026

Joe is one of five famous faces taking part in Heat 1 of Celebrity MasterChef 2026.

He is in the kitchen this week alongside The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness and Love Island’s Shakira Khan. Olympian Emily Campbell and TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad complete the line up for the opening week.

The competition begins with all five contestants preparing their Signature Dishes. Joe opts for his Frankenstein Pie because of his love of horror movies.

His beef pie comes with red wine gravy, carrots, fennel and cheese and horseradish mash. Altogether, the dish contains a huge 32 ingredients.

Joe declares: “Out of chaos comes order.” And chaos is exactly what follows. By the time Grace and Giorgio reach his workstation, Joe has already sliced his fingers twice.

Joe tells Grace and Giorgio: “Hi, I’m living on the edge.” Grace replies: “You’ve got two injuries already.”

He jokes: “Don’t worry, I’ll be in plaster by the end of the week.”

Giorgio suggests Joe’s chopping board could be responsible, pointing out that it is covered with too many ingredients. Joe responds: “It’s called Frankenstein Pie, you can’t do it without blood.”

Joe shocks Celebrity MasterChef’s new judging duo Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli (Credit: BBC)

Moments later, Joe holds his right hand in the air as blood pours from his thumb. He asks: “Can I have another plaster please? This is a Sweeney Todd Pie!”

Later, Joe and his fellow contestants will face a condiments taste challenge. They will then follow Giorgio in a cook along, copying the Italian chef as he prepares one of his famous dishes.

But will Joe actually make it through the episode without someone calling 999?

When is Celebrity MasterChef on next?

Heat 1 of Celebrity MasterChef 2026 continues tomorrow night (Wednesday August 19, 2026). The second episode of the series starts at 9pm on BBC One and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The contestants will have just one hour to create a dish using a mystery ingredient. By the end of the episode, Grace and Giorgio will send one budding chef home.

We wonder how Joe will fare, both in the competition and on the injury front.

Read more: The complete Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up

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