Strictly Come Dancing fans think they may have uncovered a big hint about who Dani Dyer could be paired with when the new series gets underway.

The Love Island star was spotted alongside Nikita Kuzmin in footage shared by the Laughing Donkeys UK TikTok account. According to The Sun, Nikita was seen arriving at one of the show’s rehearsal buildings, with Dani walking closely behind him.

The pair headed upstairs together and appeared to laugh before going inside. Their appearance quickly caught attention, particularly because Dani and Nikita were paired together on Strictly last year.

However, a Strictly source said the celebrity and professional pairings for the new series had not yet been decided.

Dani and Nikita were paired up before she was forced off the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Have Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin reunited on Strictly?

Fans were quick to speculate that the familiar duo could be heading back onto the ballroom floor together. One social media user wrote: “Omg I hope they’re partnered up again.”

Another added: “This could be a sign. They’re back!!”

Another wrote: “Look who’s been seen back together again.”

Despite the speculation, Dani’s professional partner has not been officially confirmed. Viewers will have to wait until launch night to find out who she’ll be dancing with.

Still, it’s easy to see why fans have made the connection. Strictly paired Dani with Nikita for last year’s competition, only for the reality star to withdraw after fracturing her ankle during training.

Actress and fellow Love Island star Amber Davies then stepped in to dance with Nikita. Dani was “devastated” after her injury brought her Strictly experience to an early end.

Dani has been handed a second shot at the ballroom (Credit: Cover Images)

Dani Dyer returns after Strictly injury heartbreak

Dani has now been handed another opportunity to compete for the Glitterball Trophy. The mum-of-three was the second celebrity confirmed for the forthcoming series.

The reality star admitted she was thrilled to be returning to the ballroom, while joking that she hoped to make it beyond the first week this time around.

Her Strictly comeback comes after a busy spell on television. Earlier this year, Dani won Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and appeared alongside her dad Danny Dyer in The Dyers Caravan Park.

Bookmakers have given Dani odds of 4/1 to win Strictly, putting her among the early favourites.

For now, fans will have to wait for the official pairing reveal. But Dani and Nikita’s appearance at rehearsals has certainly got viewers wondering whether a reunion could be on the cards…

In a statement, a Strictly source said: “The celebs are yet to be paired up and won’t be for a number of weeks.”

Read more: Strictly star Motsi Mabuse admits she ‘couldn’t dance with her husband anymore’ amid health ordeal

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 19.