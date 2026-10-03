Celebrity Traitors viewers are fearing the worst for Hannah Fry after a dramatic turn of events left her facing the prospect of being murdered.

Hannah is now one of just two celebrities vulnerable to murder, alongside Jerry Hall, after last night’s task took an unexpected turn.

Hannah is at risk of being murdered (Credit: BBC)

Dr Hannah Fry up for murder on The Celebrity Traitors

Dr Hannah Fry could now be heading for the exit after finding herself up for murder on The Celebrity Traitors.

The situation unfolded during a particularly tense challenge which saw the celebrity contestants buried alive.

The stars were divided into pairs before being placed inside coffins buried in shallow graves. Each coffin was positioned beneath a headstone bearing the name of the celebrity inside.

Once they were in place, dirt was piled over the coffins, with the celebrities expected to remain underground until their fellow contestants dug them out.

Hannah was partnered with Jerry Hall, but the challenge quickly became too much for the 70-year-old model. Jerry called out the safeword and was subsequently taken out of the coffin.

That meant Jerry was no longer protected from murder that night. Unfortunately for Hannah, being Jerry’s partner meant she also lost her protection and was automatically placed in danger.

Fans will be gutted if Hannah leaves (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans fume as Hannah Fry faces the chop

The rules of the challenge meant that any celebrity who remained inside their coffin when the task ended would be vulnerable to murder.

However, the contestants were all eventually dug out, meaning Hannah and Jerry are the only two celebrities now facing the possibility of being murdered.

That has left Celebrity Traitors fans particularly unhappy, with many taking to X to react to Hannah being placed in danger.

“I’m going to be so [bleeped] if Hannah leaves this early,” one fan said.

“Oh [bleep], Jerry or Hannah are the only ones up for murder. Yikes,” another wrote.

“If Hannah is murdered, I’m going to be FUMING,” a third warned.

“I’m fricking devastated. Hannah Fry, my beloved, you better stay,” another said.

Richard’s at risk (Credit: BBC)

Fans fear for Richard E Grant

Hannah isn’t the only Celebrity Traitors star causing concern among viewers, with fans also convinced Richard E Grant could be heading for an early exit.

Richard’s position became increasingly precarious during last night’s episode after his bizarre decision to openly claim he was a Traitor.

The actor made the admission during the first episode on Thursday (October 1), before later attempting to explain away what he had said.

His confession, however, had clearly left his fellow celebrities suspicious. That became apparent during last night’s roundtable, when Richard was questioned about why he had made the claim in the first place.

Richard insisted he had been attempting to manifest being recruited as a Traitor by pretending that he already was one, but his explanation failed to convince his co-stars.

With the next episode now approaching, fans believe Richard could be the one facing banishment.

“If Richard gets voted off, I’m gonna be gutted,” one fan said.

“I’m gutted to say I think Richard is in trouble,” another wrote.

“I am so gutted for Richard, messing a dream up so easily and so quickly,” another added.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant and Maya Jama slammed for ‘big mistake’ by Traitors winner

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday, October 8 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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