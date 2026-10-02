Alison Hammond falls ill live on This Morning as worried fans beg: ‘We hope you’re okay, queen’

This Morning host Alison Hammond sparked concern after clutching her chest and suddenly rushing off set during Friday’s live broadcast.

The presenter, 51, abruptly got to her feet and appeared to gasp for breath before disappearing from camera.

Alison could then be heard making a panicked sound as co-host Dermot O’Leary ran off set with her.

She did not return to the programme, leaving Dermot to continue the rest of the show alone.

Alison Hammond has sparked concern after falling ill live on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond pulled from This Morning after falling ill

The worrying moment unfolded during Friday morning’s edition of This Morning.

Alison had been taking part in a pet phone in with TV vet Dr Scott when she suddenly stood up and ran off the set.

Dr Scott was left sitting alone on the sofa as Dermot rushed to help Alison.

The vet appeared visibly startled as he tried to work out what had happened.

Dermot reappeared and the phone-in continued before the show cut to an unplanned advert break.

When it returned, Dermot explained why Alison had suddenly disappeared.

“Welcome back to This Morning, Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she’s just had to duck out,” he said. “Hopefully she’ll be back.”

Alison dashed off set during a phone-in with Dr Scott (Credit: ITV)

However, Alison did not return before the programme ended.

Dermot later confirmed he would be presenting the rest of the ITV daytime show alone.

He said: “Ali’s feeling a little unwell, so I’ll be here for the rest of the show.”

Dermot then carried on without another presenter joining him.

He hosted the remaining segments alone, including appearances from singer Tulisa and N-Dubz.

ITV has since uploaded today’s episode to ITVX but Alison’s dramatic exit has been edited out.

Alison Hammond on This Morning today, clutching her chest and rushing off the set 😮 pic.twitter.com/ljJ7McBhuR — Paul – London (@Test94355491) October 2, 2026

This Morning viewers share concern for Alison

Alison’s sudden departure left viewers wondering what had happened as they watched the live broadcast.

Viewers took to X to share their concern for the presenter.

One wrote: “What on earth has happened with Alison? Hope she’s okay.”

Another said: “We love you Queen, hope you’re ok.”

A third asked: “What happened to Alison Hammond during this morning. She seemed to be rushed off air struggling to breathe?”

Alison normally presents the Friday edition of This Morning alongside Dermot.

She has not yet commented publicly about her sudden departure from Friday’s programme.

ED! has contacted ITV and Alison’s rep for comment.

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