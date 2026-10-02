Celebrity Traitors fans are convinced they have spotted a huge ‘spoiler’ revealing the outcome of last night’s cliffhanger.

Richard E Grant and Maya Jama were left with a brutal decision at the end of the episode.

They had to choose whether Amol Rajan or James Acaster would be murdered.

The celebrity who survived would then be welcomed into their Traitor fold as the third recruit.

Celebrity Traitors fans claim ‘spoiler’ reveals who is murdered out of Amol Rajan and James Acaster (Credit: BBC)

The other celebrity would leave the BBC game after barely 24 hours inside the castle.

Viewers were left completely in the dark about who Richard and Maya chose.

All they heard was the ominous sound of a coffin door slamming shut.

But some eagle eyed viewers now believe they have worked out exactly who was inside it.

‘Spoiler’ for who Celebrity Traitors’ Maya Jama and Richard E Grant murder

Some armchair detectives think the outcome of the cliffhanger has already been revealed by an earlier report.

And they are not happy about it.

Earlier this week, The Sun on Sunday published a story about James.

An insider claimed The Celebrity Traitors had been halted during filming after the comedian became “panicked” and “anxious”.

The report stated: “As well as the arduous physical challenges, contestants also have to deal with the psychological strain of the Round Table.”

An insider then added: “The show is incredibly intense and during one particular scene at the castle, James became very anxious and panicked.

“Some of the other celebrities on the show spoke up and said cameras should stop rolling so he could calm down, and production were in agreement as well.”

James and Amol are currently awaiting their fate in the show (Credit: BBC)

A Celebrity Traitors spokesperson responded at the time.

“The Traitors is a unique and immersive game, and we recognise that taking part can be intense at times,” the BBC said.

“Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part. Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production, which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team.”

There is one rather interesting detail that has caught fans’ attention.

James and Amol have only been inside Ardross Castle for just over 24 hours.

They have not even taken part in a Round Table yet.

Celebrity Traitors fans fume over ‘clue’

Fans have now seized on the report and believe it could reveal that James makes it through the cliffhanger.

Their theory is that James was recruited as a Traitor, meaning Amol was the celebrity murdered by Maya and Richard.

Traitors fans have been sharing their frustration in a Facebook fan group.

One wrote: “So James is defo a Traitor based on the report that came out earlier this week saying they had to stop filming near the end of the season cos James had an issue. It sucks that report came out.”

Another added: “Yes, I agree. That report was such a spoiler and shouldn’t have been allowed until episode 2 goes out.”

Of course, the report does not confirm that James survives the cliffhanger.

When contacted by ED!, a Celebrity Traitors spokesperson declined to comment.

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 2, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster was once ‘dumped for Mr Bean’ in relationship low