Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner Ken Urker dies on his 34th birthday as final text sent to him revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner Ken Urker died at a Louisiana residence on Thursday, October 1, which was his birthday. Ken was the former fiancé of Gypsy, with whom he shared a daughter.

TMZ reported his death after speaking with family sources about the discovery. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it responded to the residence after receiving a call at 6.15pm.

It told TMZ: “We responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

Ken died on his 34th birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ken Urker’s family reportedly left in shock

Family sources told TMZ that Ken was unresponsive at the Louisiana home. They claimed Gypsy’s brother Dylan later discovered him inside the property.

They also said Gypsy had texted Ken “Happy Birthday” but received no reply. Sources described shock on both sides of the family.

That included Gypsy and her relatives, alongside members of Ken’s family. TMZ contacted Gypsy and members of Ken’s family for comment after learning about his death.

The outlet said it had not heard back from either side.

Gypsy sent Ken a message on his birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s relationship

Ken and Gypsy became engaged while she served her prison sentence. She was jailed for pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The couple later broke up, and Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy and Ryan subsequently separated before she reunited with Ken. TMZ referred to Ken as Gypsy’s ex-fiancé when reporting his death.

Their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, was born in December 2024.

‘This is so sad’

Following the sad news, many reacted online.

“No way… on his birthday too?!” one user wrote on X.

“Thirty-three is far too young. Wishing his family some privacy and kindness while they grieve,” another person shared.

“Omg what is happening? This is so sad, it breaks my heart,” a third said.

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