Heartbreaking new details as cause of death for Chad Lowe’s daughter revealed

Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona’s death has been ruled a suicide.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner listed suicide as the manner of death. Fiona died at a Los Angeles hospital on September 29, weeks before her 14th birthday. She was pronounced dead at 1.14am.

Her family announced the loss on Wednesday and said they were devastated by Fiona’s death.

The statement said: “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

They added: “Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

The announcement also included details for the US 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The family shared the number for anyone struggling with their mental health.

They did not disclose further circumstances in their public statement. Instead, their message centred on Fiona and their grief.

Chad’s daughter died by suicide (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chad Lowe’s family pays tribute to Fiona

Chad, 58, shares three daughters with his wife, Kim Painter. Fiona was the couple’s second daughter.

She was also the niece of Chad’s actor brother, Rob Lowe. Her 14th birthday would have fallen in November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe)



Last year, Chad publicly celebrated Fiona becoming a teenager with a loving Instagram post. He encouraged her to keep dancing through life and affectionately called her FiBear.

Chad and Kim married in 2010. Their family had faced another period of upheaval during the previous year.

Chad’s daughter would have been 14 next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chad Lowe had praised his daughters’ resilience

In February 2025, the family’s Los Angeles home was destroyed during the Palisades wildfires.

Almost one month after evacuating, Chad shared a photograph of the family visiting the property’s ruins. He praised his daughters for how they had handled the devastating experience.

Chad also said guiding them through difficult times was his sole purpose. He wrote: “Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

The actor later praised Kim and their daughters for trying to make the best of those circumstances. He said he remained in awe of their resilience.

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