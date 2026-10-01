Eamonn Holmes’ television future remains uncertain as conflicting reports emerge over a possible GB News comeback following his stroke.

The Sun reports that people close to the station still expect his return after a lengthy recovery.

However, Daily Mail sources claim executives have held meetings about finding a permanent replacement.

The latest uncertainty follows Eamonn’s stroke in April, which forced him to extend his absence from work. He had been due back that month but has not appeared on the breakfast programme since March.

The 66-year-old remains under round-the-clock care and has not yet returned home, according to The Sun. His girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has remained with him during his recovery, the newspaper reports.

Eamonn Holmes had a stroke earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes backed by GB News

The Sun reports that Eamonn understands his recovery could be lengthy, although he remains determined. A source close to the channel said: “Eamonn is under no illusion that it’s a long road to recovery, but he won’t give up hope.

“There will always be a home for Eamonn at the channel.”

That message was reinforced by an official statement. A GB News spokesman said: “Eamonn is on leave, and we are looking forward to welcoming him back.”

The channel’s position therefore differs sharply from claims that his on-screen career has ended. No return date has been announced, and his future role remains unclear.

It remains unknown whether he would resume breakfast duties or appear in a different slot.

Eamonn Holmes replacement report raises questions

A separate Daily Mail report claims that GB News executives are “planning for the future without him”. This reportedly involves “multiple behind-the-scenes meetings to plan a respectful handover”.

Those claims have not been confirmed by GB News. Indeed, its spokesman has publicly stated the opposite.

GB News has said it looks forward to welcoming Eamonn back (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes remains focused on return

Eamonn’s June update carried a determined message about returning to television. He told The Sun: “I can’t wait to be out of this gown and back in a suit and tie. Watch this space. I’ll be back after this break.”

That remains Eamonn’s stated aim, while the latest reports offer no settled answer about timing. The competing accounts leave his television future unresolved rather than formally sealed.

What is clear is that his recovery continues, with the channel saying his leave remains in place. Until GB News announces a firm decision, reports of a permanent exit remain unconfirmed.

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