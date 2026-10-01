Dame Esther Rantzen previously admitted she feared “dying badly” a year before her death.

The star’s family announced her death on September 30 following her battle with lung cancer.

Last September, the TV presenter spoke to Kate Garraway in a pre-recorded call on Good Morning Britain. Her comments came before the House of Lords began debating the assisted dying bill.

“I’m afraid of dying badly because I know that memory can really destroy the wonderful memories of happy times together for those who are close to you,” she said at the time. Esther also said she had been making arrangements to travel alone to Dignitas in Zurich for an assisted death.

However, in September 2026, Esther said she had become “too physically fragile to make the journey” to Zurich. Weeks later, her family confirmed her death in a heartbreaking statement.

Dame Esther Rantzen has died at the age of 86 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Esther Rantzen’s plea to the House of Lords a year before her death

During the GMB call last September, Dame Esther said: “I just wish I’m allowed to say goodbye to my family.”

She also wanted her loved ones to witness what she described as a “good death”.

Esther joined Dignitas in December 2023. Dignitas is a Swiss non-profit organisation that provides physician-assisted dying to people with terminal illnesses, severe disabilities, or unbearable suffering.

Speaking last month, Esther said in a statement: “By the time life did become unbearable, I was too physically fragile to make the journey and go through the Dignitas process.”

Assisted dying remains illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. On September 11, MPs voted against proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Reacting to the verdict, Dame Esther said she felt “deeply sad”.

Esther said she was “afraid of dying badly” (Credit: Sue Andrews)

Death of Esther Rantzen announced

Dame Esther’s death was announced on September 30 following her battle with lung cancer.

A statement from her family read: “Our adored mother, Dame Esther Rantzen, died today. Her legacy of compassion and understanding will live on in her charities Childline and the Silverline, and through those of us who were lucky enough to love and be loved by her.

Read more: Final photo of Dame Esther Rantzen enjoying her 86th birthday celebrations before her death

“We are grateful she is finally at rest with her beloved husband, Desmond Wilcox, but we will miss her immeasurably. She was our sunshine. We will always remember her endless capacity for joy, her ability to comfort every heartache, her beautiful way with words and her expert guidance in all things.”

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