Amber Heard shares rare glimpse into her new life in Spain as fans gush she’s ‘glowing’ years on from Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has offered a rare snapshot of her quieter Spanish life during dinner in Girona.

The actress shared the photograph on Instagram on Wednesday, showing herself studying an extensive wine list.

MailOnline reports she visited El Celler de Can Roca, which holds three Michelin stars.

Amber smiled in the picture and kept her caption brief. “Now this is my kind of wine list,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Amber Heard keeps a low profile in Spain

Fans were thrilled by the post. “It’s amazing to see you happy and enjoy life; you deserve it so much, Amber,” one said.

“So happy to see you happy!!” another wrote. “You’re glowing, Miss Heard!” a third commented.

“Wonderful to see you enjoying yourself, Amber,” another gushed.

Although dinner was in Girona, Amber is based in Madrid. She moved to Spain after the 2022 defamation case involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp had filed a 2019 lawsuit against Amber for defamation after her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. In the piece, she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, without naming her ex-husband. Amber then filed a countersuit.

Johnny won the case while Amber succeeded on one of her counterclaims. Both later appealed before settling the case in December 2022.

A source told People the proceedings had been “beyond stressful”, and said Amber wanted a fresh start. The same source said she had new energy and was concentrating on things she loved.

In 2024, reports claimed Amber bought a home in Madrid’s Chamartín district for €1.5 million.

A local neighbour later told the Daily Mail that she dressed casually and maintained a low profile. The neighbour also claimed she had integrated into an area where prominent residents generally leave each other alone.

When photographers asked whether she planned to stay, Amber answered in Spanish. “Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here,” she said.

Amber now lives in Spain (Credit: Maurizio D’Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock)

Amber Heard shares glimpses of family life

Amber is raising three children: daughter Oonagh and twins Agnes and Ocean.

She publicly announced the twins in a Mother’s Day Instagram post in May 2025. The actress described their arrival as completing the family she had worked to build for years.

She said the newborns were keeping her hands and heart full.

Amber has previously said she wanted to become a parent independently and on her own terms. She announced Oonagh’s arrival in April 2021, after keeping her plans private.

Recent posts have included Halloween pictures, Thanksgiving memories and a Madrid running event. Each update has provided another carefully limited look at her family life.

Amber Heard has returned to acting

Her Spanish chapter has not completely closed the door on performance.

In 2025, Amber returned to acting after a two-year break. She made her stage debut in Jeremy O. Harris’ Spirit of the People at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The production marked the play’s world premiere and ran at the festival through August. Her last film appearance had been Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, released in 2023.

Read more: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: the jury has delivered its verdict

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.