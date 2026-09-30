Millie Bobby Brown reportedly hopes to expand her family again after welcoming an adopted baby boy with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

A source told Heat that the couple could eventually raise between four and six children.

The reported plan follows Millie and Jake’s announcement that they had adopted their second child.

Millie shared a photograph showing the baby’s hand and wrote: “Hi little guy!”

Jake and Millie welcomed another child recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millie Bobby Brown’s reported plans for a bigger family

Heat’s source claimed the actress wants at least four children, with five or six remaining possible.

Adoption is also expected to remain part of those plans. The source said: “This won’t be the last child they adopt and Millie’s said she also hopes to get pregnant at some point, so the plan is definitely for a big family – at least four kids, but maybe even five or six.”

The Stranger Things star has publicly discussed wanting a large family before.

She previously said: “I really want a big family.”

Millie also explained that adoption and having a biological child felt equally valid to her.

Both Millie and Jake grew up as one of four siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie’s second adoption was kept private

Heat’s insider claimed the couple kept the arrival secret until shortly before their announcement.

The source said only a small circle knew while the adoption paperwork was being completed. The couple wanted to protect everyone’s privacy throughout the process, according to the source.

Their first child, a daughter, joined the family through adoption in August 2025.

Several weeks before the announcement, an image from Italy prompted speculation that their family had grown.

In photos obtained by the paparazzi, Millie carried their daughter while Jake had a baby carrier during an alpaca walk.

The outing took place in the Dolomites mountain range.

An insider reveals Millie already wants more children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millie Bobby Brown balancing family and acting work

Millie and Jake married in May 2024, three years after making their romance public.

They held another ceremony in Italy four months later. The couple have since settled on a farm in Georgia, according to Heat.

The publication’s source said they care for more than 60 rescue animals there. The collection reportedly includes dogs, horses, cows, sheep and a donkey.

Heat’s source also addressed how home life could fit around Millie’s acting commitments.

The insider claimed she is taking time away to bond with her son. The source added that her next project is based in London.

Jake and the children are expected to accompany her under the reported plan.

That would keep the household together while Millie works in London.

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown, 22, shares rare new photos with her children as she celebrates two-year wedding anniversary with husband

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