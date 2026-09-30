Prince Harry and Meghan slam ‘reckless’ photographers at Archie and Lilibet’s UK school

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a fresh security alert after two men were spotted around their children’s new school.

HELLO! and ITV News reports police are investigating the two men, who allegedly stopped at several points and looked into the grounds.

They reportedly carried backpacks before returning to a white van, which police later established was a rental vehicle. It’s since been reported that they are photographers working for a European press agency.

The alert comes shortly after Harry and Meghan moved their children to another school. The original school run had reportedly become difficult to secure because heavy traffic strained their small protection team.

The children have now spent two weeks at their new school.

Harry and Meghan have slammed the photographers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesman condemns conduct of photographers at Archie and Lilibet’s school

A spokesperson for the couple has condemned the photographers’ alleged actions near the school.

They said: “The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless.”

The spokesman contrasted legitimate media work with walking the perimeter and monitoring children during their school day. They also called the reported conduct “an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children”.

They also said it was “an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school”.

The statement also called the incident “concerning”.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s school alert reaches RAVEC

The latest alert has reportedly been passed to RAVEC, which is assessing the family’s claim for official taxpayer-funded protection in Britain. This gives the episode wider significance amid the Sussexes’ unresolved UK security arrangements.

Harry and Meghan’s automatic round-the-clock police protection ended after they stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to the US.

His security was instead changed to being assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Harry has appealed the decision for years. He lost a Court of Appeal case over his protection arrangements in May 2025.

Harry has been appealing a decision made over his automatic taxpayer-funded security for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Harry and Meghan move back to the UK?

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August for an extended period. However, it is not a permanent move and they have kept their home in Montecito.

Upon their return, it was reported that Archie and Lilibet had enrolled in a British school. The family are keeping details about their UK living arrangements private.

Prince Harry spoke out about security concerns

Last year, after losing his court appeal to have his automatic police protection reinstated, Harry made a heartbreaking confesion.

He told the BBC: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.

“It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Read more: Meghan Markle settles into UK life as her ‘new’ hobby is revealed

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