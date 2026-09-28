Meghan Markle settles into UK life as her ‘new’ hobby is revealed

Meghan Markle has reportedly added reformer Pilates classes to her routine after returning to Britain.

The Express says she has been attending sessions at Soho Farmhouse’s Wellness Barn in Oxfordshire.

The claim comes weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the UK with their children.

Meghan is in the UK now (Credit: Photo by CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle reportedly finds a quiet routine following UK return

A source told the publication: “Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates.”

The source described the classes as relaxing and a chance to meet people locally. They added: “It’s a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area.”

Meghan is also said to receive plenty of privacy during each session. The source claimed: “Everyone in the classes gives her space. It’s a very tranquil setting, and no one wants to disturb her peace.”

Located at the private club’s Wellness Barn, the sessions reportedly offer Meghan a peaceful escape within the Oxfordshire countryside.

The report says Soho Farmhouse membership costs £4,500 each year. That fee reportedly includes entry to more than 50 clubs around the world.

Reformer Pilates may reduce stress, support focus, build strength and improve posture.

Meghan has also appeared in earlier online pictures holding Pilates poses, according to the Express.

The latest claim suggests the exercise has now become a regular part of her Cotswolds schedule.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled back into life in the UK (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into local life

Meghan and Harry returned to Britain last month and are reportedly based in the Cotswolds.

Their early weeks have also brought reported privacy and security pressures.

The Express says Meghan’s phone number was leaked from a parents’ WhatsApp group linked to the family’s first school.

It also claims the couple later changed their children’s school because of concerns around journeys and security at the site.

The children are now enrolled elsewhere.

Separately, HELLO reported that Meghan had been seen at the Falkland Arms pub in Great Tew.

It said she and Harry welcomed American friends over fish and chips during their first weeks as local residents.

The pub featured in MobLand, while nearby Soho Farmhouse is known for attracting high-profile guests.

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